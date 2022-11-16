Listen to the audio version of the article

GLC is hybrid only. The new generation of the Mercedes best seller brings with it stylistic updates but, above all, under the bonnet with a 100% hybrid range of both petrol and diesel with all-wheel drive only. There are six versions available with a starting price of around 62 thousand euros.

GLC: a strategic model for the German premium brand

Mercedes’ interest in high-wheeled models has very deep roots, as far back as 1907. It was in 1979 that the G-class was launched, a model which in the generations to come became an icon for the brand. But the first real luxury SUV arrives in 1997 with the ML. To date, the SUV range of the three-pointed star has 13 sisters and out of ten cars sold, four are with high wheels. The history of GLC begins in 2016 and since then over 50,000 units have been sold in Italy alone. Furthermore, in 2021 GLC represented 40% of SUV sales, of which one in three was on tap. It is therefore difficult to change such a successful model but necessary to keep up with the times.

Size: The new GLC is bigger

The dimensions of the second generation GLC underline the even more sporty and at the same time powerful aspect of the SUV. Compared to the previous model, it is 60 mm longer (for a total of 4,716 mm) and 4 mm lower. The front track has grown by 6 mm (to 1,627 mm), the rear by 23 mm (1,640 mm). The increase in length benefits the wheelbase, but also the front and rear overhangs. The width of the car, equal to 1,890 mm, remained the same. The boot volume benefits from the increased rear overhang, and with its 600 liters (50 liters more than the previous model). Glc has the Easy-Pack tailgate as standard, which is opened and closed with the button on the ignition key, with the switch in the driver’s door or with the release handle on the tailgate itself, the latter being quite high .

How it looks aesthetically

The design is distinguished by full and taut shapes, enriched by precise edges on the sides that complete the proportions that highlight the powerful wheel arches, creating a balance between elegance and off-road performance. Highlights of the design of the GLC include the new front end with headlamps that connect directly to the radiator grille as well as the new radiator grille featuring a chrome frame for the first time and matt gray sport louvre with decorative inlays. chrome. The AMG Line includes a radiator grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern and integrated Mercedes star. For the first time, wheel arch trims in body color are available from the AMG Line onwards, which underline the sporty character as optional equipment in combination with mixed tyres. Access steps are also available on request and, starting with the AMG Line, the Night package. Other characteristic elements of the sporty and assertive look are the wide track and the flush-fitting rims in the format between 18 and 20 inches. At the rear, the new split lights have an internal body with a three-dimensional appearance and accentuate the width of the tail.

Two large on-board screens

The interiors are renewed in an important way especially in the central area, where there is a large 11.9-inch vertical screen (very Tesla-style) and from which it is possible to access infotainment, climate and management of the driver assistance systems. The driver can always count on the 12.3-inch digital dashboard which, through the various screens, clearly shows on-board information. New to the updated Mbux is the presence of the offroad mode screen. The seats are comfortable and comfortable, suitable for long journeys. Also available is the fingerprint reader that allows you to customize the on-board functions according to your tastes.