Messi suspended by PSG: sensational decision and definitive break. Future? Barcelona or Newcastle

Messi suspended by PSG for trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi suspended by Paris Saint-Germain: the French club, according to rumors arriving from France (AFP confirmed the disciplinary sanction directly from sources within the club), would have decided to exclude Pulce from Christophe Galtier’s call-ups for two weeks after his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentinian champion flew to Riyadh the day after the hard home defeat received by the Ligue 1 leaders against Lorient (1-3 and Marseille which goes back to five points five days from the end) and the (Qatari) PSG property has decided to suspend and fine him. The reason is probably his contract as the country’s tourism ambassador. La Pulce will miss PSG’s next two matches, in Troyes this Sunday, and against Ajaccio on Saturday 13 May. L’Equipe already assumes that Messi’s contract will not be renewed.

Messi-PSG goodbye at the end of the season. Barcelona calls La Pulce. Newcastle wants Leo: Champions and then Saudi Arabia

His future? The world champions Argentina captain hopes to return to Barcelona. If the economic square is not found (the diez costs nothing, but the engagement is heavy: difficult for Barça to be able to get him back) to wear the Blaugrana shirt again, he could decide to accept the Arabian Nights offers coming from theSaudi Arabia (Al-Hilal wants it there is talk of 200-250 million per season to go and challenge the eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo).

Watch out for the Newcastle track, very concrete. The ownership of the English club is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia (Pif) which would like him as a symbolic player for the team that should play in the next Champions League: one or two seasons in the Premier League and then closure in the Arab league. More in the background the hypothesis that Messi may decide to leave Europe for an experience in the American MLS.

