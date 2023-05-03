Peshawar (Ummat News) All parties conference will be held today under the auspices of Awami National Party, PPP delegation will participate in the meeting under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the details, the delegation of JUI will participate under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, while the delegation of PML-N will participate under the leadership of Ishaq Dar. A delegation led by Siddiqui will participate, a delegation of Qaumi Watan Party will participate under the leadership of Aftab Khan Sher Pao, a delegation of BNP Mengal will participate under the leadership of Akhtar Mengal, a delegation of Baap Party will participate under the leadership of Khalid Magsi, Jamaat-e-Islami will participate. The delegation will be led by Sirajul Haque.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s delegation will not participate in ANP’s all-party conference, the current security, law and order issue will be discussed in the all-party conference, and there will be a unanimous decision on the issue of judicial, economic and political situation. All parties conference of PK will start at 11 am, press conference will be held at 7 pm at the end of all parties conference.