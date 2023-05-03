Home » All parties conference will be held today under the auspices of Awami National Party
News

All parties conference will be held today under the auspices of Awami National Party

by admin
All parties conference will be held today under the auspices of Awami National Party

Wednesday May 3, 2023, 11:07 am

Peshawar (Ummat News) All parties conference will be held today under the auspices of Awami National Party, PPP delegation will participate in the meeting under the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the details, the delegation of JUI will participate under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rahman, while the delegation of PML-N will participate under the leadership of Ishaq Dar. A delegation led by Siddiqui will participate, a delegation of Qaumi Watan Party will participate under the leadership of Aftab Khan Sher Pao, a delegation of BNP Mengal will participate under the leadership of Akhtar Mengal, a delegation of Baap Party will participate under the leadership of Khalid Magsi, Jamaat-e-Islami will participate. The delegation will be led by Sirajul Haque.

Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s delegation will not participate in ANP’s all-party conference, the current security, law and order issue will be discussed in the all-party conference, and there will be a unanimous decision on the issue of judicial, economic and political situation. All parties conference of PK will start at 11 am, press conference will be held at 7 pm at the end of all parties conference.

See also

Rescue teams, Pakistan Army and local people are engaged in search at different places

See also  Non-Acquired Rights - International

You may also like

The strong sanction against Millonarios if he does...

PATIENTS TO THE BEATS IN THE HEIGHT OF...

The 10 best books on Mozart

National Registry and banking entities test authentication by...

The spirit of thick cultivation gathers the strength...

OAS Observation Mission congratulates Paraguay for civic responsibility...

Friday 5 May in Oristano workshop “Economic and...

Valle del Cauca: Kidnapped by FARC dissidents released

Colombia. President Petro replaced seven ministers

They dismantle an alleged network of extortionists in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy