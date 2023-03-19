Meta fires another 10,000 people. The market rewards Zuckerberg, leap on the stock market after the announcement

Meta “kills” another 10,000 employees. Overall, the group of “Facebook galaxyHe plans to reduce team size by around 10,000 people and also close around 5,000 additional open roles not yet hired. Mark Zuckerberg.

“Meta is building the future of human connection, and today I want to share some updates from our year of efficiency that will help us do just that. The goals of this job are to make us a better technology company and improve our financial performance in a challenging environment so that we can execute on our long-term vision.” Zuckerberg premised.

“Our efficiency work has several parallel workflows to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tools, streamline distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more,” he explains, pointing out that the his “hope is to make these organizational changes as soon as possible in the year so that we can weather this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead.”

“Over the next couple of months, the leaders of organizations – he says Zuckerberg – they will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our organizations, canceling lower priority projects, and shrinking our own hiring rates. With fewer hires, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let members of the recruiting team know tomorrow if they are interested. We plan to announce renovations e layoffs in our technology groups at the end of April, and then in our business groups at the end of May. In a small number of cases, it may take until the end of the year to complete these changes. Our timelines for international teams will also be different and local leaders will follow up with more detail.”

Per Zuckerbergreducing headcount” is going to be tough and there is no way around it. It will mean saying goodbye to the talented and passionate colleagues who have been a part of our success. They are dedicated to our mission and I am personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people in the same way we have done before and we will treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”

The jump on the stock market

After the announcement of the new staff cuts, Meta accelerates on the Stock Exchange scoring an encouraging +5.53% al Nasdaq.

