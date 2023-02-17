Negative evaluations to thousands of employees

Meta, the company that owns the Facebook and Instagram platforms, has sent negative ratings to thousands of employees as part of a staff performance review process. Anonymous sources told the “Wall Street Journal” that this would be a signal of possible new layoffs in the near future. According to sources, the company’s top management expects that the negative evaluations will induce more employees to leave the company in the coming weeks: if this does not happen, the management could evaluate new personnel cuts after the recent dismissal of about 11,000 people. A “underperforming than expected” notice would have been delivered to at least 10 percent of Meta’s workforce.

While in early February the Financial Times he said Meta was pushing back the timeline for approving budgets for multiple teams as it sought to reduce headcount. Last year, 11,000 employees were laid off, or about 13% of the workforce.

Users are increasing

The positive news came about 20 days ago when the group announced the continued increase in users. “Our community continues to grow. Facebook has reached 2 billion daily active users,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. His words in relation to the future are less reassuring: in response to cost pressures and the weakening of the economy, he defined 2023 as “the year of efficiency”, during which the social giant intends to become “more solid and nimble”.