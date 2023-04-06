Mexico’s President Manuel Lpez Obrador says the charges against former US President Donald Trump are ‘politically motivated’ to hurt his chances in the 2024 presidential election.

Mexico’s President Manuel Lpez Obrador says the charges against former US President Donald Trump are “politically motivated” to harm his chances in the 2024 presidential election. “Legal matters should not be used for electoral purposes,” Obrador told journalists on Wednesday (local time) – a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in connection with a hush money payment to a porn star.

“I don’t agree with what they are doing to former President Trump,” Obrador said at his daily press conference, describing the accusations against Trump, who wants to run again in next year’s election, as a “hate campaign.”

This is the second time Obrador, 69, has defended Trump. On March 21, he criticized that charges could be brought against Trump with the aim of preventing him from running for president again.

Left-wing populist Obrador has maintained good relations with Trump, despite the fact that during the 2016 election campaign Trump had described Mexican migrants as “rapists” and drug dealers.

HOME PAGE