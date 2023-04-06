King’s Cup

Starting from the 1-0 blaugrana at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid overturned Barcelona with a resounding 4-0 in the second leg semi-final at the Camp Nou. Junior Vinicius opened the accounts at the end of the first half, on the counterattack after a great save by Courtois on Lewandowski. Then Benzema unleashed in the second half with a hat-trick. Ancelotti thus earns the final with Osasuna in May. Barcelona, ​​which suffers a very strong psychological backlash at the beginning of the second half, however recriminates for a clear penalty not granted for a touch with Alaba’s arm in the Blaugrana area…

The scoreboard

BARCELONA-REAL MADRID 0-4 (1-4 on adj.)

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Koundé, Araujo, Marcos Alonso (66′ Eric Garcia), Balde; Kessié (66′ Fati), Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Raphinha (66′ Ferran Torrs), Lewandowski, Gavi. All.: Xavi.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Kroos, Modric (87′ Tchouaméni); Rodrygo, Benzema (89′ Nacho Fernandez), Junior Vinicius (74′ Rodrygo). All.: Ancelotti.

Gol: 45’+1 Junior Vinicius (R), 50′, 59′ rig. from 81′ Benzema (R).

Assist: Benzema (R, 0-1), Modric (R, 0-2), Junior Vinicius (R, 0-4).

Referee: Juan Martinez Munuera of Benidorm.

Note – Recovery: 3+3. Booked: Sergi Roberto, Barcelona coach Xavi, Gavi, Junior Vinicius, Eric Garcia, Carvajal, Ferran Torres, Araujo, Alaba, Balde, Eder Militão, Fati.

The match report in 12 key moments

2′ – GAVI’S LOW CROSS SHOT FOR RAPHINHA! The former Inter anticipated in the small area by Camavinga’s perfect diagonal!

3′ – CLEAR TOUCH WITH THE ARM IN THE ALABA AREA ON THE INITIATIVE OF XAVI! Referee Martinez Munuera lets Barcelona continue, but the irregular touch was clear: incredible penalty denied to Barcelona in the opening game!

10′ – LEWANDOWSKI IN TRAIL AT THE END OF A BEAUTIFUL CORAL ACTION BY BARCELONA! A penalty in motion, stopped by Alaba’s desperate intervention!

12′ – REAL MADRID VERY CLOSE TO THE ADVANTAGE! Great percussion on the right by Rodrygo and intervention in the small area by Junior Vinicius, miraculously countered at the last moment by Araujo!

45’+1 – BARCELONA CLOSE TO THE ADVANTAGE! Alejandro Balde’s cross from the left and Lewandowski’s first shot incredibly blocked by Courtois!

45’+1 – REAL MADRID GOAL WITH JUNIOR VINICIUS! Goal eaten, goal conceded by Barcelona: restart on the fulminant counterattack of the Blancos: triangulation closed in the area by Benzema for the Brazilian, who shoots with his thrust past ter Stegen: desperate recovery by Koundé with the ball which, however, crosses the line before the tap in “safety” of Benzema! It’s 0-1 and everything is equal!

50′ – REAL MADRID GOAL WITH BENZEMA! Unstoppable razor by Karim The Dream, who scores in tow on Modric’s foray and touch: ter Stegen doesn’t get there and now the Blancos are ahead 2-1 in the overall result of the double challenge!

56′ – ARAUJO IN THE AREA ON A LOST BALL BY VAL VERDE! Half right winger, almost pointing in five-a-side style: diagonal low shot that grazes the far post. Barcelona very close to shorten the distances!

59′ – REAL MADRID GOAL WITH BENZEMA FROM A PENALTY! Penalty awarded for a blatant trip by Kessié in the area on Junior Vinicius. From the penalty spot, the Ballon d’Or displaces ter Stegen. It’s 0-3!

60′ – REAL MADRID CLOSE TO POKER! Modric overtakes ter Stegen in the outgoing but Rodrygo, in the estirada, doesn’t get the ball into an empty net!

77′ – BENZEMA AT THE HEIGHT OF THE PUCK! The Real striker touched the post with an assist from the right of the spot. Real one step away from poker!

81′ – REAL MADRID GOAL WITH BENZEMA! Another textbook counter-attack: three against two, Junior Vinicius riding, ball in the box for the French forward who, face to face with ter Stegen, made no mistake and scored a hat-trick!

The social moment

Karim Benzema’s first hat-trick in 43 appearances in the “Clasico”.

The best

Benzema. Needless to say. A sentence face to face with the opposing goalkeeper. Poker only touched since on Vinicius’ goal, his touch reaches beyond the goal line by a matter of millimetres.

The worst

Kessie. The former Milan player was decidedly coarse on the occasion of the penalty awarded to Junior Vinicius.

