The last gesture of generosity before losing his life: putting his signature on the removal of organs to save others. It is the decision made by a 50-year-old, which allowed four people on the waiting list to receive a life-saving organ. The organ harvesting operation was carried out on the weekend of August 15th at the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì. The team of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit removed the heart, liver, kidneys and corneas.

“The path was completed perfectly, thanks to the professionalism and commitment of all the operators involved”, explains Ausl Romagna, who speaks of a gesture “of great altruism and generosity of the patient and family, which he demonstrated, once again, the civic sense of our population has allowed four people on the waiting list to receive a life-saving organ. Many people are waiting for a transplant and gestures like this remind us that donating organs and tissues means giving back to many an opportunity for a lifetime “.

