Mexico’s Exchange Rate Holds Steady Against the Dollar on July 1, Crypto Market Shows Positive Growth

Title: Exchange Rate in Mexico Remains Stable on Saturday, July 1

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

The exchange rate between the Mexican peso and the US dollar has maintained stability on Saturday, July 1, with a slight difference compared to the previous day. According to data from PesoMXN.com, the average exchange rate for the US dollar in Mexico is quoted at 17.1916 pesos, slightly higher than the previous day’s rate of 17.11742 pesos. The average purchase rate stands at 16.7319 pesos, while the selling rate is at 17.6513 pesos per dollar.

Moving on to different banking institutions in Mexico, the average exchange rate for the US dollar among major banks is 17.1234 pesos per dollar. Purchasing the dollar is recorded at an average rate of 16.628 pesos, while the selling rate is at 17.619 pesos per dollar.

In terms of credit card transactions, the average price of the US dollar on credit cards is 17.1233 pesos, with an average purchase rate of 16.720 pesos and a selling rate of 17.527 pesos.

Summarizing the data from PesoMXN.com, which evaluates 33 sources including institutions and banks, the average exchange rate from the US dollar to the Mexican peso is 17.1916 pesos. The average buying exchange rate is 16.7319 pesos, and the average selling exchange rate is 17.6513 pesos.

Reviewing the 33 sources, PesoMXN.com records the highest buying dollar to peso exchange rate at 17.0600 MXN offered by Banjercito, while Scotiabank offers the lowest purchase exchange rate at 15.10000 MXN. On the selling side, Scotiabank offers the highest exchange rate at 19.1000 MXN, while Infosel offers the lowest at 17.17.1000 MXN.

Regarding the euro, the average exchange rate in Mexico is 18.7686 pesos, with a small difference compared to the previous day’s rate of 18.7330 pesos. The average buying exchange rate for the euro is 18.1551 pesos, and the selling rate is at 19.3820 pesos.

In the Bitcoin market, the value has increased. At the start of the day, Bitcoin is quoted at $30,370 (USD) per BTC, slightly lower than the previous day’s rate of $30,478 (USD), according to Binance. Bitcoin’s value has experienced a decline of 0.69% in the last 24 hours, 1.81% in the last week, but has seen a substantial increase of 12.82% in the last month.

Note: All exchange rates and values mentioned in this article are based on data available at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

