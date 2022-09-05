2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference | “Artificial Intelligence + Finance” Exploration and Integration Innovation “AI Cohesion Financial Digitalization Forum” was successfully heldFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Ye Wei) During the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the “AI Focusing on Financial Digitization” forum was successfully held. Academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, experts from research institutions, leading figures in the financial industry such as technology, banking and insurance gathered together. Through keynote speeches, round-table dialogues and other forms, they will jointly discuss the collaborative path between artificial intelligence and the financial industry, crack financial business management and operational risks, and look forward to new ideas and trends in the development of financial technology.

The meeting revealed that Shanghai is making every effort to promote the strategic deployment of urban digital transformation, and implement digital transformation in economic, life, governance and other aspects. Shanghai’s financial industry has comprehensively and deeply promoted the digital transformation and upgrading of the financial sector. Financial institutions and financial technology companies have gathered and developed. The digital RMB pilot project and the capital market financial technology innovation pilot have been carried out successively. The digital transformation of the financial factor market and financial infrastructure in Shanghai continues to advance. The local financial supervision information platform, the big data inclusive financial application 2.0, and a large number of major financial technology innovation projects have been launched one after another, becoming an important foothold for the digital transformation of finance.

Regarding the new characteristics of financial technology integration and the dimensions that need to be adhered to in the follow-up development, Liu Xinyi, president of Shanghai International Group, pointed out that in the context of a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, in order to achieve high-quality digital transformation in the financial industry, it is necessary to persist in expanding financial Service breadth, insist on strengthening digital technology research, insist on promoting financial digitalization standards, and insist on consolidating the security protection of data resources. In the future, International Group will continue to play the role of financial state-owned assets platform, focus on areas such as financial technology and financial digitalization, further deepen the layout, and make greater contributions to the construction of Shanghai’s international financial center and financial technology center.

Jiang Changjun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes that under the trend of financial digitization, the financial fraud industry is increasing exponentially year by year, and traditional supervision methods are no longer sufficient to deal with increasingly complex financial risks. In order to correctly deal with the risks of digital transformation and let financial enterprises truly enjoy the benefits brought by digital transformation, it is necessary to innovate from the source, to combine transaction fraud detection methods with aggregation strategies and feedback mechanisms, based on deep learning analysis models and online financial transaction detection technology, Continuously improve the real-time performance of the risk control platform and enhance the high-concurrency technology and capabilities, so as to resolve the problems of identity theft and transaction fraud identification in financial transactions, improve the performance and stability of intelligent identification of financial fraud, and ensure the security of financial transactions.

Qu Xiangjun, McKinsey Global Senior Managing Partner and Head of Financial Institutions Business in China, believes that artificial intelligence, hyperautomation, blockchain, Internet of Things, cloud computing, open source, SaaS and serverless architecture, no-code development platforms and the Metaverse Eight key technologies will continue to influence the future development of financial technology, promote the reconstruction of financial business models, and reshape the future competition landscape. For financial institutions, actively embracing fintech is an inevitable choice to win the future. Leading financial institutions usually take four key steps in this process: First, a clear and clear digital transformation blueprint, the CEO takes the lead in promoting transformation and change, and scale Promote innovation; second, actively create application scenarios of financial technology and invest in innovative areas; third, promote two-way and in-depth integration of business and technology within financial institutions from the perspective of organizational structure and operation model; fourth, build a team of professional technology talents and build talents Flywheel and engineer culture, create a good environment for fintech innovation.

The forum is guided by the Office of the Organizing Committee of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, jointly sponsored by Shanghai International Group Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Bingjian Information Technology Co., Ltd., organized by Shanghai Guoxin Venture Capital Co., Ltd., supported by Shanghai Financial Technology Industry Alliance, and Shanghai Qichuan Ruibo Co-organized by Public Relations Consultants Co., Ltd.