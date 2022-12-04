IT House reported on December 3 that Xiaomi is preparing for the launch of its new flagship series. The company was originally scheduled to launch the Mi 13 / Pro series on December 1, and the new launch time has not yet been announced. Now, a new report from PriceBaba has revealed the RAM and storage details of the Mi 13 and 13 Pro.

The report reveals that the Mi 13 Pro will launch in four storage configurations. The base model will offer 8GB+128GB storage, with 8GB+256GB storage also available. Xiaomi will launch a 12GB RAM model with 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Mi 13 will also launch four configurations, which will have 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB storage options. Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will use UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X memory. However, the base model is said to come with the slightly slower UFS 3.1 storage standard.

It is said that Mi 13 will also have a 12GB+512GB limited edition color version, but the details are still unclear. The device will be available in Blue, Green, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White color options. The blue model will allegedly come with a leather back.

The Mi 13 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The official preview also shows that the Mi 13 Pro model will use a curved display, while the standard Mi 13 model will use a straight screen.

IT Home has learned that Mi 13 Pro will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor and a 75mm Leica telephoto lens. Rumored specs suggest the phone will feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for the telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor for the ultra-wide-angle lens. It will be equipped with a 6.73-inch OLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2K. The phone may also feature a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Mi 13 Standard Edition will feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There are three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For the selfie camera, both phones will have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Mi 13 will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 67W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Both Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro will run the latest MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.