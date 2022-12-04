Let the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China shine in the city of Hong Kong——to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2022-12-04 08:48:54

The land of Hong Kong City in winter is surging with the power to forge ahead. Study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China The municipal party committee propaganda group continued to go deep into the front line of cadres and the masses, preaching and talking, answering questions, so that the upsurge of preaching continued to surge, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China entered the mind and heart.

On December 2, Liu Aidong, a member of the municipal party committee’s publicity group, secretary of the party group of the Civil Affairs Bureau, and director of the bureau, went to Huaneng Rizhao Power Plant to give a speech. During the lecture, he combined his own learning experience, systematically introduced the rich connotation and significance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from 7 aspects including the theme and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, combined with the “development for the people” of Rizhao in recent years The specific measures, made a rich, thoughtful, vivid and wonderful presentation for everyone, and had in-depth exchanges with representatives of cadres and workers on specific learning issues.

The simple-to-understand presentation won rounds of applause from the scene. Everyone expressed that they will transform the study, publicity and implementation of the spiritual achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into a powerful force to promote work, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of ensuring energy supply, do a good job in the safe production of electricity and heat, and serve the needs of people’s livelihood; at the same time, actively promote Enterprise transformation and upgrading and green development, speed up the implementation of the integrated demonstration project of “window, hydrogen, fuel and storage”, and make new Huaneng contributions to the wonderful changes of modern coastal cities.

On December 2, Xue Huimin, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Group of the Municipal Women’s Federation, and Chairman Xue Huimin, went to Rizhao Bank to give a speech, and interpreted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from seven aspects. It is pointed out that we must be loyal to the party and politically firm doers, doers who have the people in our hearts and benefit the people, doers who dare to fight and are good at fighting, doers who strive for the first-class in everything, and only win the banner, start well and finish well, and do well. The doers who stick to the bottom line, are honest and self-disciplined, put the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Party into action step by step, and see results.

Participants expressed that they will fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in all aspects of operation management, development services, etc., continue to polish the “political bank” brand, and promote “high-quality development, digital transformation, management upgrades, stable and cooperative banking” The five major development lines of planning, coordination and linkage should be a doer supporting the real economy, a promoter of implementing inclusive finance, and a new force serving rural revitalization, striving to create a new situation in the construction of modern financial enterprises.

On December 3, Jiao Anyong, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Working Committee in charge of daily work, went to the Rizhao High-tech Industrial Development Zone to give a speech. Development and changes, the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been interpreted in a simple and simple way, and everyone is called on to work hard, seek new results, new progress, and new breakthroughs in various tasks, and create an “innovation-driven development demonstration area, integration of life and health Unremittingly strive for the goal of developing new urban areas, high-quality development pilot areas, and model areas for happy and beautiful life. After the lecture, Jiao Anyong went to Rizhao Zhongxing Automobile Co., Ltd. to give detailed answers to everyone’s concerns.

Guo Jiaqi, member of the Party Committee of Heshan Town, High-tech Zone and Minister of the Armed Forces Department, said: “Today’s lecture has given me a deeper understanding of the “keeping the right and innovating” mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. I will continue to focus on the “high” The new ‘two articles make unremitting efforts to closely integrate the learning results with their own work, make the work solid, detailed, and well done, and truly let the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party take root. “(Rizhao Newspaper all-media reporter Zhang Ying)