Last year, the 68-year-old Diekmann came to 537,000 euros with all attendance fees and extra bonuses for membership in committees. He also sits on the supervisory boards of Siemens and Fresenius. For years, the best earner among the Dax supervisory board heads was Paul Achleitner, who received 870,000 euros from Deutsche Bank in 2021, but gave up his post to Alexander Wynaendts last year. Hans-Dieter Pötsch received 415,000 euros in 2021 as Volkswagen supervisory board chairman, but his salary as CEO of the major shareholder Porsche SE was added to that.

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte had to make slight cuts in salary last year. Basic salary, annual bonus, long-term bonuses paid out in previous years and pension contributions added up to remuneration of EUR 6.78 (2021: 6.96) million. Significantly more money awaits him in the next few years: the long-term bonus promised for his performance in 2022 rose to 3.50 (3.15) million euros. Bäte earned a total of 8.5 (7.86) million in 2022. The target remuneration for the board of directors will be increased by five percent from 2023, as stated in the annual report.

