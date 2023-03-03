Whether for transporting heavy water canisters, pregnant women or as a taxi – the areas of application for e-bikes in Africa are diverse. Therefore, the non-profit institute Eurist took a closer look and developed an e-bike for the regional conditions with the AfricroozE.

Hamburg-based institute Eurist sees a wide range of applications for e-bikes in Africa

The routes are long, the roads bumpy. Pregnant women are driven to health facilities on mopeds. Whether they survive the journey is a matter of luck. Ambulance transport is just one of many areas in which the “European Institute for Sustainable Transport”, or Eurist for short, based in Hamburg, saw a possible application for e-bikes.

In a pilot project from 2017 to 2019, they implemented their idea together with some partners in order to first test how the use of e-bikes in African countries could work.

Development of an e-bike adapted to local conditions called AfricroozE

The project turned out to be successful. The e-bikes made it possible to cover longer distances and led to more flexibility, all using only solar energy. But there was a problem. The bicycles were not adapted to the local conditions.

So it was clear: something new was needed. This ultimately resulted in the AfricroozE, a new e-bike design.

The African e-bike has a muscular look with light and robust components. With a top speed of 30 km/h and a range of around 50 kilometers, it should be able to be operated all day long.

According to Christof Hertel, who spoke about the project at the Greentech.Live conference in October 2022, it is also important that the e-bikes are easy to repair.

“The spare parts have to be available on site, and then they have to [das African E-Bike] have certain off-road qualities, […] so if possible a unisex frame that is also stable,” he says.

Currently still production of the AfricroozE in India

They also want to relocate the production locally, currently production is being carried out in India for the time being, by the manufacturer Hero Cycles. The bikes are used as taxis, bicycle ambulances or for transporting water and other loads by women. In this way, AfricroozE could also become an instrument for more emancipation of women.

Planning of solar stations for on-site repair

In the future, in addition to the 99 AfricroozEs so far, further bikes are to be put into circulation in order to implement the production of e-bikes in Africa. In addition, they want to develop a new battery that works according to a “Pay As You Go” system, which means that you only pay for the use.

The repair shops, for example for replacing worn out batteries, are not yet fully developed, but are also on the further agenda. Solar hubs are to be used for this, but this is only worthwhile if more e-bikes are in circulation.

“There shouldn’t be a single bicycle on site, but several, so that this infrastructure and this training from bicycle mechanics to e-bike mechanics is worthwhile. We also offer that,” explains Hertel.

Promotion of sustainable transport options worldwide

Sustainable transport in Africa therefore still has a long way to go, and that alone cannot save our world from climate change. Nevertheless, the project represents a way to promote e-mobility worldwide.

Hertel tells more about the AfricroozE project in the video of the Greentech.Live conference on YouTube.