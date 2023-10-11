Microsoft Introduces Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 with Powerful Performance and Enhanced Features

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 Now Available

Kuai Technology reported on October 10 that Microsoft’s latest notebook models, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, have hit the shelves. The starting prices for these devices are 19,588 yuan and 6,388 yuan, respectively.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 boasts impressive features, including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GeForce RTX 4050, or NVIDIA RTX 2000 laptop GPU powered by the Ada architecture. These components provide creators with powerful performance and versatility. Thanks to NVIDIA’s DLSS 3.5 technology, this laptop not only excels in gaming capabilities but also exhibits improved running speeds for large software applications. Furthermore, the Surface Laptop Studio 2’s graphics performance can be up to 2 times better than its predecessor, thanks to its NVIDIA Studio certification.

The device is equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core processor and can be configured with up to 64GB of memory and a 2TB solid-state drive. Its 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch screen supports natural and true colors with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For the first time in a Microsoft laptop, it also features Dolby Vision IQ and HDR technology, delivering clearer and more vibrant images.

In terms of battery life, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 can last up to 18 hours. It offers users the convenience of a Surface Connect interface and a USB-C interface for easy operation and expansion.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 notebook features a lightweight and portable design, weighing only 1.13 kilograms. It is equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor and offers a battery life of up to 15 hours. The Surface Laptop Go 3 also boasts advanced features such as fingerprint recognition for secure and convenient access to personal folders and quick file opening, doubling work efficiency. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home Edition and Office Home and Student Edition 2021, making it easier for users to complete various work and study tasks.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3 can be purchased from JD.com at prices starting from 19,588 yuan and 6,389 yuan, respectively.

