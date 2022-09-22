Home Business Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to fix bugs in dual-SIM phone calls
Business

Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to fix bugs in dual-SIM phone calls

by admin
Microsoft releases Win11 Beta 22621.601 and 22622.601 to fix bugs in dual-SIM phone calls

Microsoft today released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.601 and Build 22622.601 (KB5017384) version updates to the Beta Channel.

IT House reminds that testers in the channel with new features turned off by default (22621.xxxx) can upgrade to another version (22622.xxx) by checking for updates and choosing to install updates.

However, in Build 22621.601 and Build 22622.601, Microsoft did not bring any new features, just fixed a few bugs.

  • Fixed an issue where clicking the network icon on the lock screen did not respond and caused the lock screen to crash.

  • Updated Chilean daylight saving time start date. It will start on September 11, 2022, not September 4, 2022.

  • Reduced power consumption by Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol when in sleep mode on some devices.

  • Fixed an issue affecting dual SIM calls. If your phone has the “No SIM” status selected and you make a call on the device, the dual SIM feature will not work.

　　Known Issues

