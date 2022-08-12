Listen to the audio version of the article

Mid-August at the sea, as per tradition. In the two central weeks – from 8 to 21 August – the holidays of 14 million Italians are concentrated, of the 22 million traveling this month. Over 11 billion total expenditure for what in one case out of two is the main holiday of seven or more days.

Four out of 10 Italians are simply looking for relaxation, while for another 4 the holiday is decidedly more active: visiting new places, having fun and immersing themselves in nature. This is what emerges from a survey by the Confcommercio Observatory in collaboration with Swg.

As for destinations: 83% of the cases are national, even if, for longer holidays, 26% of the sample choose abroad. Starting from the sea, the undisputed protagonist in mid-August, which captures 61% of the demand: but also for the mountains, which follows at 23%, while cities of art and small villages are hosting almost 20% of Italians on vacation these days .