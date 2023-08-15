Mid-August, no sold out on the beach. In Italy record of cruise passengers

Tourists return en masse to Italian beaches. But for mid-August no sold-out under the umbrella. On the other hand, it is a record for cruises on the day of the Solleone. And even at the table you don’t mess around. Despite the record heat and rising prices due to inflation, Italians and foreigners do not give up on eating well. With a third of the cost of the holiday that goes right to the table with an account, estimated by Coldiretti, up to 15 billion. It is the cross-section of summer 2023, the first real holiday, now light years away from the limitations imposed by the health emergency.

Tourists return to the beach

“The 30,000 beach companies, most of which are family-run, are committed to ensuring that beach holidays take place in conditions of safety and with all comforts” he explained Antonio Capacchionepresident of the Italian Bathing Union member of Confcommercio. In his vision, “Italian equipped bathing facilities constitute an element of the country’s competitive advantage in the international holiday market” he added.

“Our companies and our qualified personnel are increasingly attentive to meeting the expectations of an increasingly demanding clientele. The increase in international tourism on our coasts, recorded this year, confirms the competitiveness of equipped beaches in a summer marked by adverse economic and atmospheric conditions,” she specified. An indirect response to those who complain about price increases under the umbrella and offers cheaper and more interesting solutions on foreign shores, such as those of Albania, this year’s tourist destination for many Italians.

But we’re not there yet

For Capacchione “it’s not yet time to take stock even if at the moment we have noticed a suffering of internal demand compared to the international one, with a polarization of presences on weekends and its reduction during the holiday period. To this must be added a significant decrease in consumption. It is evident that inflation and the increase in interest rates are eroding both the savings of Italians and, consequently, their spending power. Another important factor to take into consideration is that, after the pandemic period, many of our compatriots have resumed traveling abroad”. «In conclusion therefore – specified the president of the Sib – a summer 2023 below expectations, albeit positive”.

In the background remains the theme of concessions which will be discussed as soon as the season is over. “Today the main concern of seaside entrepreneurs is not the competition from other countries, but rather the unresolved issue of the Bolkestein directive. You cannot invest and grow in a condition of uncertainty about the future. The wish of this Mid-August is that it is the last in these conditions. The seaside resorts and the country need to finally overcome this situation of administrative uncertainty regarding the duration of the concessions which paralyzes investments” he concluded.

Meanwhile there is a boom in cruises in the Italian seas with Msc

There are 12 MSC Cruises ships, out of a total of 22 in the fleet, which will set sail in the Mediterranean for mid-August cruises, making a total of 63 calls in 15 Italian ports. During stops in port, 250,000 cruise passengers handled by the company in these ports will disembark from the ships to visit the surrounding areas, with an estimated economic impact of around 25 million euros.

As explained by the company, it is a new record that the company’s ships set thanks to planning that sees Italy at the center of growth strategies. The cities that will benefit most from the tourist and economic induced generated by the arrival of the Company’s ships during the period of Mid-August they are Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo and Bari.

“The record of passengers that we will record on August 15th in Italian ports – he said Leonardo Massa, managing director of MSC Cruises – is the result of the growth of our fleet, which this year has reached 22 units in service. The Mediterranean and Italy are confirmed as the undisputed protagonists of this summer. But the boom in bookings in the Mare Nostrum concerns the whole of 2023 and not just this high season period. In fact, even for next autumn and winter Italians are choosing our cruises that set sail towards the tourist destinations of the Mediterranean”.

The table remains one of the major expenses of tourists

Over a third of the tourist expenditure of Italians and foreigners in the summer of 2023 is destined for the table for a value that exceeds 15 billion euros to have meals in restaurants, pizzerias, trattorias or agritourisms, but also street food or food and wine souvenirs in markets, parties and festivals, barbecues and picnics. This is what Coldiretti estimates on the occasion of August 15th 2023 which represents the most important culinary event of the season with the rediscovery of the typical dishes of the different regional realities.

As for the most requested foods, the common protagonist throughout the boot is the watermelon. But dishes based on regional recipes are also in great demand: from the typically Sicilian eggplant caponata, to the Calabrian pork frittole, to the pasta with duck sauce which is a strong point of Umbria to the zitoni di Mid-August typical pasta characteristic of the Amalfi coast topped with fresh and dried tomatoes, from the Ischia-style rabbit from the island in the Gulf of Naples to Belluno snails and goose in porchetta from the Marches, these are just some of the traditional menus on this special day.

An appointment that about half a million holidaymakers according to Coldiretti they have chosen to spend time in a farmhouse with good food and relaxation in the open air. Many structures – specifies Coldiretti – have equipped themselves for the day of August with the offer of accommodation and full meals but also of packed breakfasts or with the simple provision of spaces for picnics, tents, caravans and campers.

Lunch more expensive even for those who stay at home

According to Assoutenti, Italians who will celebrate Ferragosto at home will spend an average of 10.7% more on traditional lunch this year than last year. Those who instead opt for the restaurant will have to expect price increases of around 5.3%. On the basis of Istat surveys, the consumers’ association has in fact calculated the impact of food price increases on the classic mid-August lunch at home or in a restaurant.

For a home-made table for 8 people, expenditure, for the same consumption, rises by about 22 euros compared to last year. Out of a potential audience of 15 million families the total burden would be equal to 330 million euro. This is because in Italy there are very strong price increases in the entire food sector, starting with typical summer products.

At the table served the inflation effect

For sugar the annual increase is 47%, for oil +30%, for potatoes +27%, for rice +26%, for tomatoes +25%. Carbonated drinks (+18.8%), soft drinks (+16.9%), beer (+12.9%) and mineral water (+10.7%) are also more expensive. Meat price lists grow by only 6.2%, but on average 11.6% more is spent on frozen fish than last year, +18.6% for preserved milk, +12.5% ​​for yoghurt, +18.1% for processed cheeses. Ready meals increased by 10.1%, sauces and condiments by 10.5%, packaged pastry products by 14.3%.

It won’t be better for those who choose the restaurant for lunch Mid-August: rates in the catering sector record peaks of +14.5% in Viterbo, +12.1% in Brindisi, +11.2% in Benevento.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

