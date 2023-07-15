Middle class is disappearing, we are close to the American economy

middle class? It is disappearing and falling into poverty

How c…. did my father, a worker, maintain a family with 7 children, go on vacation every year for 1 month, c…. 1 month, send 5 children to university, without ever asking for anything from Nobody? … How the fuck did my father, a worker, manage to support a family with 7 children, go… – Visobuco.com Read it, it is very informative and comparative. I take my cue from this gentleman who wanted to remind us how in the 1980s one could have a car with a salary of 750,000 lire a month and send the family on vacation for a month. Today we are closer to the American economyi.e. we are about to lose the middle class, which is sliding into “ordinary” if not outright poverty.

What am I referring to? A few days ago a new card (the Social Card or Carta Acquisti) was launched for all families with low ISEE or with families with 3 or more childrenin addition to the over 65s in financial difficulty and which provides, among other things, the possibility of having a 5% discount to spend in the pharmacy and/or in the affiliated shops.

What is the minimum income to live well today in Italy?

But the question is: “What is the minimum income to live well in Italy today? According to most studies on the subject, the minimum income for a couple with two children should be between 3,000 and 3,500 euros a month. The researchers determined baskets of goods and services that fall within a minimum need.”

We have now gone from 750.00 lire a month (387.35 euros) to 3,500 euros a month, which is about 9 times more or, if you like, about 800% more. For the record, an average family in Italy earns around 21,462.62 in a year (1,533 euros per month with 14 monthly salaries). To reach 3,500, it must be multiplied by 2.3 times or increased by 130%. To make a final comparison, let’s say that in the 80s one salary was enough, today at least two are needed! It’s only been 40 years. The United States with a population of about 331.4 million inhabitants provides the Food Stamp Program providing 70.9 million families with 125.51 dollars a month (for our Social Card €40 a month).

Now to conclude I would like to reiterate the initial concept and that is: we are losing the middle social class that drove our economy bringing us, again in the 80s, to be the fifth world economic power. The Meloni Government will have to work hard in the economic-financial field both in the domestic and in the European and international markets because Italy has a potential that rivals any other nation because it is endowed with: an all-encompassing geographical conformation, a millenary culture, with its history and with “exclusive” works of art, creativity, style and imagination, a gastronomy to envy, with wines and bubbles that have surpassed even its French cousins, a livability that only needs to adapt to the guest and if you want also an innate hospitality. Perhaps in this way we will be able to revive the middle class which has always been the “backbone” of the Italian economy. Good job President Meloni.

