Facial paresis from cold: treatments and time to heal

A long exposure to cold can cause a facial paresis that causes a blockage of the face, what are the causes and the solutions?

It seems impossible but it’s really true: a long stay at low temperatures can damage the facial nerve.

What happens in these cases and what are the consequences? In this article we delve into the topic by discovering how to prevent facial paresis and how to cure it.

Facial paresis, what it is and how to deal with it

Cold facial paresis is a condition that affects the facial nerve as a result of prolonged exposure to intense cold. This ailment, also known as Bell’s palsymay cause weakness, muscle twitching and temporary loss of control of the muscles in the face.

The exact causes of cold facial paresis are not yet fully understood, but it is believed that exposure to extreme cold can damage the facial nerve, causing inflammation and reducing its functionality. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include difficulty moving your lips, smiling, closing your eyes, or raising your eyebrows.

Facial paresis or Bell's palsy, how to deal with it

The good news is that in most cases, facial paralysis due to cold heals with time, but recovery can take weeks or even months. In the meantime, there are some treatments and tricks that can help speed up the healing process.

One of the first steps to take is to rest and allocate adequate rest to the affected facial muscles. This means avoiding excessive or stressful facial movements that could aggravate symptoms. As with any paralysis, rest is essential to allow your muscles to recover and regenerate.

The application of heat can be beneficial for stimulating circulation and relieve inflammation. You can use a warm compress or hot water bottle to apply heat to the affected area for a few minutes at a time, several times a day.

The massage techniques they may be helpful in stimulating blood circulation and improving oxygen flow to affected muscles. However, it’s important to be gentle and be careful not to apply too much pressure to the affected area.

While there are no specific remedies for cold facial paresis, taking some general measures can contribute to the healing process. Maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle is key, making sure you follow one healthy dietfull of fruits and vegetables, and drink enough to stay hydrated.

In some cases, your doctor might prescribe antiviral drugs o corticosteroids to reduce inflammation and promote healing. Be sure to follow your doctor’s directions carefully and discuss any concerns or side effects you may experience while taking your prescribed medications.

The psychological aspect is equally important during the healing period. Coping with cold facial paralysis can cause stress e frustration. In these cases, seeking help from a psychologist or support group can be helpful in coping with the emotions associated with the illness and in learning coping strategies.

