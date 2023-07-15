The Most Prescribed Medicines in Lombardy: Hypertension, Heartburn, and Fragile Bones

Lombards are facing a high prevalence of hypertension, heartburn, and fragile bones, according to recent data collected by Federfarma, the national federation of Italian pharmacy owners. The analysis, conducted by Franco Berrino, an experienced epidemiologist and former Director of the Preventive and Predictive Medicine Department of the Cancer Institute of Milan, sheds light on the most commonly prescribed medications in the region.

The top three most prescribed active ingredients in Lombardy are bisoprolol fumarate, pantoprazole sodium sesquihydrate, and colecalciferol. These medications are primarily used to treat heart failure and hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux, and vitamin D deficiency, respectively. Other medications commonly prescribed in the region include those for diabetes management, diuretics for heart failure, acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), and atorvastatin for cholesterol control.

From an economic perspective, gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases have the highest impact on public expenditure (25.81% of total expenditure), followed by cardiovascular diseases (25.74%) and diseases of the nervous system (15.38%).

This health profile of Lombards holds both similarities and differences with other regions of Italy. For example, aspirin is the most prescribed medication in Southern Italy and the Islands. The reasons for these differences are yet to be determined, as it is unclear whether they stem from a higher usage or more frequent prescriptions.

Dr. Franco Berrino emphasizes that in Western countries, more than half of the adult population consumes prescribed medications daily, and over a third self-prescribes over-the-counter medicines. In Italy, prazoles (omeprazole, pantoprazole, lansoprazole, etc.) are the most commonly prescribed drugs. While they offer relief for gastroesophageal reflux symptoms, long-term use of prazoles can lead to a higher risk of infections, particularly pneumonia caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The high prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux is attributed to obesity, poor dietary habits, and insufficient chewing of food. Addressing the root causes of reflux entails changing dietary patterns.

Regarding hypertension, Berrino highlights its significance as one of the leading causes of heart attacks and strokes. Patients with hypertension can manage the condition by increasing aerobic activity, managing stress levels, maintaining a healthy diet, reducing obesity, and decreasing the consumption of salt, saturated fats, tobacco, and sugar. Adequate sleep quality is also crucial, as individuals working night shifts have a higher risk of premature death, heart attacks, and cancer.

The widespread deficiency of vitamin D is another concern in Lombardy, as it is essential for bone health, the immune system, and other bodily functions. Vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk of bone fractures, certain tumors (particularly intestinal tumors), respiratory virus infections, autoimmune diseases, and multiple sclerosis. However, clinical studies evaluating the efficacy of vitamin D supplements have generally not found significant benefits, except for those with very low plasma vitamin D values.

Overall, the data highlights the need for improved awareness and preventive measures to address the prevalent health issues in Lombardy, such as hypertension, gastroesophageal reflux, and vitamin D deficiency.

