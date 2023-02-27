Massacre of migrants in Crotone, Piantedosi: “Despair does not justify the travel conditions”

“The desperation can never justify travel conditions that endanger the lives of their children”. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi thus responds to reporters who ask him about the tragedy that took place between February 25 and 26 in Calabria, on the sidelines of an Anci conference. “We must have the awareness of having to renew the alliance between mayors, public safety authorities and the interior ministry, an alliance capable of going beyond the issue of local police forces”. It’s still: “In these conditions they shouldn’t have left”; precisely on these words Piantedosi was called dalle opposition to report to the court on the shipwreck and government policies.

Migrant massacre in Crotone, the number of victims increases. Three alleged smugglers arrested

In the meantime, they go on victim searches of the shipwreck; searches coordinated by the Port Authority of Croton with the help of the Aeronaval Department of the Guardia di Finanza and the Fire Brigade and which have already led to the recovery of numerous corpses, which increase the number of victims at 63. Still the total number of migrants is uncertain who were traveling on the boat, which according to the testimonies of the refugees would number around 200 people. The Coast Guard patrol boats are assisted by the group of divers while an aircraft of the same Coast Guard has also taken off. Meanwhile, they have been three other alleged smugglers arrested, in addition to the one of Turkish nationality; their position is currently being examined by the investigators.

The Crotone prosecutor Capoccia in the meantime he declared: “We are also looking at reconstructing the rescue chain but there are no investigations into this. And we are retracing all the steps from the sighting onwards to reconstruct what was done and compare it with what needed to be done which seems was done. Certainly the sea conditions were terrible.” Homicide, culpable disaster and aiding and abetting illegal immigration: these are the crimes for which the Prosecutor of Crotone is proceeding.

Subscribe to the newsletter

