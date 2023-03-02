Massacre of migrants, the magistrate’s order causes discussion. The controversy breaks out

The massacre of migrants off the coast of Crotone never ceases to be discussed, between the drama whose has perso the vita and the rebound Of responsibility Between Coast Guard e Frontex and request for resignation for the shock phrases of the Minister of the Interior Planted. To all this now – we read in the Corriere della Sera – we add an order from the magistrate irrational it has validated il stopped of the due presumed smugglers. The surprise comes already on page two. «Looking forward to the expected and acclaimed cruise tourismItaly for a few days discovers others exotic travels at the time of Croton and surroundings”. Michele Cookie — that’s the name of this judge of preliminary investigations — he says yes, the two suspects they deserve to stay in jail; because they risk committing again the same crimes for which they were arrested and then because, if freed, there is a good chance that fuggano. But he says this later, on the finale. At first he instead he writes a prologue what to define irrational that’s an understatement.

Passages – continues the Corriere – type: “Indelible and more and more opulent organizations Turkish criminals toast to the latest humanitarian tragedy (the disastrous earthquake that engulfed part of Turkey and of the already tormented Syria) which will give their traffics further myriads of desperate people. In the meantime she – bordering on courtly – has found tragic epiphany what has already been touched upon and foretold on so many occasions”. But Judge Ciociola goes even further by evaluating the serious indications of guilt. There he speaks of his «experiential ridge», thanks to which, with regard to the Turkish nationality of the smugglers, he noted that for «the echo of the conflict Ukrainian» «there is no Russian-speaking workforce» and that «in recent months the charioteers of the boats are almost exclusively of Turkish nationality». He then concludes: “They certainly weren’t 4 friends at the bar”.

