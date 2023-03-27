Migrants, Banksy’s ship seized. That’s who the captain is

Between the Coast Guard not navi Ong In the Mediterranean now it’s open confrontation. Very hard il communicated of the supervisory authority of the sea against the non-profit organizations for the rescue of migrants. The Coast Guard yesterday – reads the Corriere della Sera – made it known in a note that it has rescue “in 48 ore over 3,300 people on board 58 boats» in the Mediterranean. This is to reply to those who had launched accusations after the shipwreck of Cutro. Be careful, though. The note also contained an adverb: «Nonetheless». And he was referring, very clearly, to Ong. accuse for the first time openly to be a obstacle at rescue operations at sea instead of help. A frontal attack. First of all, the fault – it is written in the note – lies with the “continuous calls from NGO aircraft”, reports that in these days of record flows have “overloaded the communication systems of the National Relief Coordination Center, overlapping and duplicating the reports of the already present air assets of the Italian state».

And it also comes seizure of a nave Ongit’s about the Louise Michelthe ship that bears the same name as the NGO to which it belongs and that the artist Banksy – continues the Corriere – has financed. The harbor master’s office Lampedusa submitted Louise Michel to the administrative detention (which provides for penalties from 2 to 10 thousand euros) as soon as the landing operations of 178 migrants collected in the Mediterranean from four different boats in difficulty ended. “The unit, specifically,” the Coast Guard statement said, “after a first intervention distress in Libyan waters, contravened the provision to reach the port of Trapanidirecting instead on others three units of migrants on which, moreover, the means of the Italian Coast Guard were already directing to the rescue ». The captain of that ship is Also Klemp has a history that closely resembles that of Carola Rackete, the “captain” arrested (later released and acquitted) in 2019 for having “disobeyed” the provisions of Matteo Salvini in a rescue operation at sea. Pia herself Klemp ended at judgment per aiding and abetting of illegal immigration, in a process still open.

