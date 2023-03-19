Migrants, the group leader in the Chamber Foti: “The naval blockade is nothing more than stopping and discouraging departures”

Faced with the prospects of hundreds of thousands of migrants who could arrive in Italy, what can be done?

“The security services claim that there would be more than 658,000 people ready to land in Italy, from Libya, Tunisia and Lebanon. A real emergency, which has unmanageable numbers for our nation. The Meloni government immediately intervened by moving on several fronts: on the one hand the smugglers and the organizers of these death trips will be hit, with the harsher penalties, on the other it is essential that the destination country is not left alone and for this purpose a real participation has been requested Lastly, the implementation of the Mattei plan is fundamental, which will allow Africa to develop. The European Union shares Italy’s approach and the idea that it is necessary to act with humanitarian and cooperation agreements with the nations of origin of these people. It is also undeniable that immigration has by now become a geopolitical issue. Just as it is evident that there is the possible direction of a hybrid war that will take place he had with the contribution of the Wagner division, mercenaries in the pay of Russia, against Europe, using his significant weight in some African countries”.

Does the hypothesis of a naval blockade proposed by the Brothers of Italy in the electoral campaign still exist?

“A serious state controls and defends its borders. The naval blockade is nothing more than stopping and discouraging departures. For this reason, on the one hand, Prime Minister Meloni has declared that real campaigns will be carried out in the countries of origin of these people to tell how far reality is from what they are told and to inform them of the risks they run by putting themselves in the hands of criminals. On the other hand, any operation at sea cannot do without coordination at a European level”.

Is the proposal to return to the Salvini decrees of 2018 feasible?

“The Flussi decree in force was voted unanimously by all the ministers, but it is not armored. The parliamentary passage will allow further reasoning to improve the rule. The primary purpose of the Meloni government is to avoid continuous and unacceptable deaths at sea , stopping illegal trafficking by unscrupulous smugglers. The goal is to achieve regular flow management in correspondence with the needs of businesses and the national productive sector. Entry and stay for subordinate work will be allowed to resident foreigners abroad who completes a professional and civic-linguistic training course organized on the basis of the needs expressed to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies by the trade associations of the productive sector concerned”.

