Listen to the audio version of the article

«On the appointment of the new CEO of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation, which is of an urgent nature, there are still no decisions by the Prime Minister. Determinations that once matured will be previously brought to the attention of the members of the Foundation itself ». The note from Palazzo Chigi silences for a moment the indiscretion according to which the new ad of the 2026 Winter Games would have been Letizia Moratti. A piece of news that probably came out in Lombardy but then it was denial by the Municipality of Milan (in particular by the mayor Giuseppe Sala via twitter), then by Moratti herself and then by the new government.

However, this succession of voices on Sunday, born and burned within a few hours, after the formation of the government, sheds the spotlight on two issues that remain open: the absence of a guide in the society of Olympic Games winter for over 3 months; an uncertain election campaign for Lombard regional elections next spring, where both the governor Attilio Fontana and his vice president Letizia Moratti currently intend to run, with the risk of losing part of the center-right votes.

The two issues, however, are linked, because evidently the hypothesis of a Moratti at the top of the Olympics would have solved the problem in both cases: the company of the Games would finally have found a new ad and the governor Fontana would no longer suffer the competition at home. .

Everything stopped instead. The denials bring us back to the starting point. The Milano Cortina 2026 foundation is once again without a guideafter in fact the CEO Vincenzo Novari he was accompanied to the door in the summer by the Aid bis decree, which gave the government the majority of the share package – and between the lines it was understood that for him there would be no reconfirmation. The technicians and managers of the company continue to work, but many things are still, in particular the sponsorships, which in the overall budget should represent a third of the resources, about 500 million, and which for now represent only about 50 million. The name that until a few days ago was taken for granted to lead the foundation was that of the new Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, who was already dealing with interviews in Milan. But in the game of political compositions, this appointment is skipped, and it is possible that it will be used as a bargaining chip or political compensation – this is the fear that spreads in Milan.

As for Lombardy, Moratti is still working on his candidacy, after having signed the law revising the regional health care, called in 2021 by Fontana who needed a guide in that sector but above all a strong image after the pandemic. According to sources close to Palazzo Lombardia, he has a civic list in mind to attract moderates. Name and election campaign would be ready. A grain, for Fontana, who in the meantime should still pocket the support of all the parties of the center-right coalition.