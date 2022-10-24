Does the name come first or the thing? The doubt is legitimate, in the case of the new Motorola razr, which we previewed ahead of the launch on December 4th. It is a foldable smartphone, like its predecessors, and if the name remains the same, this time there are several news.

It can be said that the American company invented the foldable phone, first with StartTac and then with the RAZR, two models that have made history. Which, in 2019, was the inspiration for the razr (tiny, though), the first clamshell smartphone with a fully flexible display. In 2020 a second version was released, revised and corrected with 5G and more powerful processor, and this is therefore the third generation.





If it didn’t have this name, it could be any foldable phone: in fact, there is nothing of the original razr in the design, nor of its modern re-edition. It is a top-of-the-range smartphone, with a main display perfectly comparable to its non-folding competitors, and in addition a secondary screen on the back: but, in fact, it folds up, and so it takes up half the space in your pocket, with an overall reasonable thickness. (79.79 x 86.45 x 16.99 mm). Open, it is a bit larger than an iPhone 14 Pro Max, due to the rather thick edges. The finishes are excellent, with the back in sandblasted glass. The hinge appears sturdy, is fluid in operation and can be locked in any position in an arc between about 45 ° and about 135 °. Motorola, strengthened by the experience of the Yoga notebooks of the parent company Lenovo, has developed and patented a hinge that allows you to keep the two halves of the device parallel to each other when they are closed. Both sides of the flexible display remain perfectly flush when the phone is closed, protecting the screen from dust and dirt; but beware, the new razr 2022 is not waterproof.





Among the folding clamshells, it is the one that has the most advanced camera. The main sensor is in fact 50 MP with 2 μm cells, which offer good sensitivity in low light conditions and the possibility of using the Instant All-Pixel Focus function, for greater definition. There is also an optical stabilizer to eliminate unwanted shaking, offering crystal clear images and videos. The ultrawide lens has a 13MP sensor and there is also the macro. Video footage reaches up to 8K resolution and is compatible with the HDR10 + standard for color accuracy, color gamut, brightness and contrast.

The photos are very good, even if they do not reach the non-folding competitors of the same price, due to a general setting a bit cold, a perhaps excessive compression of the file, an improved white balance. For the more experienced, however, there is the possibility to intervene on all these parameters (and many others) directly from the camera app, by selecting the Professional setting.

Excellent camera for selfies and video calls, with a 32 MP sensor that allows you to get very good images and videos.





The main display adopts P-Oled technology and measures 6.7 “, with a resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels and refresh rate up to 144Hz. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, however, the width is the standard one, with a ratio between two sides of 20: 9; in practice horizontally there are 5 app icons comfortably. Visibility in bright light is more than acceptable, while the colors are excellent, thanks to the 100% color range and compatibility with HDR10 +.

But there is another screen, Amoled 2.7 “and 800 x 573 pixels: it is used to interact with the phone without opening it, and it succeeds quite well, considering the size. If the phone is not in use, it shows the clock (they are 7 styles available, and you can customize the colors, styles and font types. The Quick View Display can be used, for example, for the calculator, for Spotify commands, for Google Maps, as well as for notifications and chats (yes, even Whatsapp) The night can be an alarm clock.

As in other foldable smartphones, you can switch from one screen to another by keeping the app you are using open; the transition is fluid and seamless.

Motorola also has a mode that allows you to use the razr folded in half, and in this case the main display is split into two parts, with the contents at the top and the controls at the bottom. It is also possible to use two apps at the same time, each in one half of the screen. In common use it will not happen often, but in our test we did not notice any signs of slowdowns or hitches even by subjecting the razr to demanding tests: thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the standard on the top of the Android range of this 2022. In these cases, of course, the autonomy suffers a little, and in general the 3500 mAh battery is certainly not at the top of the category, but at the end of the day you can get there without too much effort. The software helps: in fact, as per Motorola tradition, it is a pure Android, with minimal adjustments compared to the Google version, such as quick gestures (for example, to activate the camera you just need to twist your wrist twice). The interface is clean and consistent, and above all the optimization of consumption is better, because there are no unnecessary graphics processing. Charging is fast even if not very fast, with a full-bodied 30W power supply included in the package.

With the first re-edition of the razr, Motorola courageously chose to abandon the fiscal sim by focusing only on the eSim. Three years later, while Apple does the same with the new iPhone (only in the US, though), the razr 2022 more conventionally adopts a physical sim and an eSim. The fingerprint reader is paired with the power button on the side of the device. A quick double tap opens a context menu, to quickly launch your favorite apps.

The razr 2022 is compatible with Dolby Atmos both through the phone’s two stereo speakers and headphones; for recordings and voice calls there is a set of three microphones for a smooth and clear sound.

Thanks to the Ready For mode, then, you can use the razr as a wireless mouse or trackpad while gaming on the go on the big screen, or fold it into tripod view to use it as a webcam. All, of course, if you are using other Lenovo devices.

The razr 2022 is available from 25 October, with a starting price of 1199 euros, in a single configuration, with 8 GB of Ram and 256 GB of memory. It is a smartphone designed especially for business customers: it takes advantage of the (now relative) novelty of the folding display in a nostalgic key, to avoid direct comparison with Samsung’s Galaxy Z-Flip, which instead focuses on customization and design. The task seems successful, and razr 2022 has its own well-defined personality, it is pleasant to use, solid and reassuring. Starting from the name, which however is the only link left with the previous models.