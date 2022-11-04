Listen to the audio version of the article

The date set is next November 26, the day on which the first section of the M4 o will open Blue Line: it is the new subway of the city of Milan. The last tests have been underway for days in view of the inauguration with the mayor Giuseppe Sala. For the Municipality of Milan, client of the work, M4 it is an engineering project essential for the development of the capital and the strengthening of its European position. The cost of building the Blue Line is approximately 2 billion euros and is financed with a mix of funds from the State, private individuals and the Municipality of Milan.

At the start with 6 stops

It starts with the first 6 stops, from the airport of Nuts in Dateo, where subway line 4 meets the railway link, thus creating a first interchange hub for travelers. In all 5.6 kilometers that the trains will cover in just 9 minutes. With M4, Milan also becomes one of the most accessible cities in Europe by air. This is the first great innovation of the infrastructure: its ability to connect the Milan airport with the center of the metropolis in a very short time and in just 29 minutes to complete the entire route up to San Cristoforo (21 total stops), west of the Lombard capital.

End of works autumn 2024

The program plans to complete the entire line by the autumn of 2024, while the station of Saint Babylon should be inaugurated in April 2023. A story of work, of people, of commitment, within the construction sites where the Group Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) has been in business for years to deliver a complex infrastructure, built right in the city center and capable of passing a few meters from historic buildings.

The new metro line will be entirely underground and automatically guided, that is, with driverless trains (driverless trains such as M5). The construction of the M4 involved a supply chain made up of 1,196 companies including suppliers and subcontractors, working to bring Milan closer to Europe. The companies that accompany Webuild99% made up of the best Italian excellences in the sector, are almost all companies from the North (939), followed by 149 companies from the Center and 93 companies from the South.

A great work made in Italy where, to make the lion’s share, is Lombardy with as many as 635 companies active in the Milanese shipyards (53% of the total), followed by Emilia Romagna and Lazio. In all, more than 1,500 people work on the M4 sites.