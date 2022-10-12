Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2025, there will be 97 million new jobs related to artificial intelligence, the green economy and healthcare. The forecast is contained in the Tech Cities study, promoted by Experis, a ManpowerGroup brand, which analyzes which are the most requested professional profiles of innovation. Technology is confirmed as one of the areas of greatest development for the future, where however very high and specific skills are required.

In Italy, IT companies expect hiring growth of 14% for the last quarter of this year. «The positive trend continues, accelerated by the pandemic emergency, for an area that has never known the crisis and is actually constantly looking for talent. Automation, IoT, AI, Cyber ​​Security and Data continue to play an important role in the new world of work, but technological talent is now a necessity that crosses all sectors of the market – says Josè Manuel Mas, director of Experis Italia -. In all this, the talent shortage continues to grow: in Italy 72% of employers cannot find the skills they need. It is a phenomenon that pushes companies to increase salaries and benefits to attract and retain talent, but also to retain internal resources, investing in reskilling and upskilling activities, no longer an option now, but mandatory steps in order to remain competitive “.

The primacy of Milan

More than 60% of job offers are concentrated in Milan, Padua, Turin, Rome, Bari, Naples, Bologna, Udine, Verona and Catania. With 24% of the ads, Milan is the Italian province with the highest demand for IT innovation profiles considered. Rome is very far behind, with 16%, Turin with 5% and Naples with 4%. At the top of the ranking of professionals is the Sap manager, followed by the chief technology officer (Cto) and the e-commerce manager.

The wage gap between North and South

Innovation professionals have salaries above the national average and are highly sought after by companies to the point of being able to negotiate employment conditions. Among these there is first of all the use of smart working: almost all candidates, in fact, give up their jobs if they do not provide for any form of remote work. Also for the IT professions between north and south there is an important salary difference: if the average salary of IT, Digital and Technology professionals in Milan, considering a middle seniority, is equal to 59 thousand euros, in Catania it drops to 42,100. After the first place in Milan, the cities of Bologna and Padua follow, which stop at just over 51 thousand euros. To follow, with very little waste, we find Rome and Verona with 50 thousand euros. Immediately after Udine and Turin with 48,500 euros. To close Bari (45,700 euros), Naples (44,000 euros) and Catania (42,100 euros). But the north-south gap could increasingly cancel itself out thanks to the possibility of working remotely.

Remote work

According to the Experis study, IT, Digital and Technology professionals attach great importance to flexibility and the ability to work remotely, even at 100%. In the first contact phase, remote work is the first request of almost all candidates, who refuse the possibility of working face-to-face 5 days out of 5, regardless of the brand and the economic and market strength of the company. Furthermore, this flexibility is required not only with respect to where you work from, but also with regard to working hours and days. “High performing” compared to 36% of organizations that have a standard 40-hour workweek.