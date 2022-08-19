Departure quietly for Piazza Affari in the last session of the week. The Ftse Mib, back from + 1% on the eve, marks -0.4% to 22,893 points. Wall Street closed on a slight rally yesterday, but investor sentiment remains cautious after mid-eighth minutes from the Fed meeting in July showed intent to continue with interest rate hikes until inflation falls. substantially. Also weighing today is the strength of the US dollar with the Dollar Index rising to a six-week high.

On the parterre of Piazza Affari, significant reductions for TIM (-1.38%), already weak on the eve of Meloni’s words on the single network. Declines in the order of 1% for Poste and Interpump. On the other hand, Leonardo (+ 0.32%) and Diasorin (+ 0.28%) are up.