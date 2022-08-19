[Xi’an Education Bureau: Suspend student military training and other activities before the start of the autumn semester]On August 17, the Xi’an Education Bureau issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in the Prevention and Control of the Epidemic in the Fall of 2022”, requiring teachers and students who have been outside the city Employees should return to Xi’an 7 days before the start of school. Teachers, students and employees in medium and high-risk areas shall follow the local epidemic prevention policies and regulations. Activities such as student military training will be suspended before the fall semester begins.

The admission school (kindergarten) is responsible for the health monitoring of the freshmen of the initial grade of each school stage

The notice requires that teachers, students and parents should always pay attention to the epidemic prevention and control trends and risk reminders at their locations and destinations. Currently, teachers, students and employees in our city should reduce inter-provincial mobility, arrange travel plans reasonably, and do not travel to medium and high-risk areas unless necessary. Regions and counties (districts) where newly confirmed cases are located.

All levels and types of schools (including training institutions) and kindergartens fully implement the health monitoring and travel trajectory mapping of returning teachers and students, and it is necessary to accurately grasp the health status and travel trajectory of all teachers and students, parents of students and their co-residents in the unit. . Anyone with symptoms related to new coronary pneumonia such as fever and cough should take personal protection and seek medical treatment in time. For teachers, students and employees who do not meet the conditions for returning to school, they should be notified in a timely manner to suspend their return to school. The admission school (kindergarten) is responsible for the health monitoring of the freshmen of the initial grade of each school stage.

Carry out “full coverage” and “no leakage in one school” inspection of school canteens before the start of school

Schools at all levels and all types should formulate work plans for the start of school according to the requirements of the new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control, combined with the actual situation, so as to achieve “one case for one school”, refine the work plan for returning to school in autumn, and ensure the “eight in place” of epidemic prevention and control in autumn: Measures are in place, emergency plans are in place, responsibilities are in place, personnel organization is in place, facilities are in place, material reserves are in place, systems are in place, risk investigation is in place, and the handling procedures for various emergencies are refined to ensure the safe and orderly work of the autumn semester.

Before the start of school, the departments of education, market supervision, health and health, urban management and law enforcement of all districts and counties, development zones, etc., jointly conduct “full coverage” and “one school does not leak” inspections of school canteens, and establish a responsibility system for all checks, “who inspects, who signs, Who is responsible”, strengthen food safety education and knowledge and skills training for canteen employees to prevent food-borne diseases; comprehensively carry out cleaning and disinfection of the campus environment and key places such as canteens and dormitories; the campus is relatively closed management, and the security force is strengthened. and business training, strictly implement the registration and review system for off-campus personnel, and implement measures such as temperature measurement, code scanning, and nucleic acid test certificates; strictly implement the health verification system for teachers and students when they return to school, and those who fail to report on time should be tracked and checked in time. because. Teachers who ask for leave due to illness must provide relevant materials such as a hospital diagnosis and treatment certificate, nucleic acid test and other relevant materials before returning to school.

Meetings with more than 50 people need to formulate an epidemic prevention and control plan

In accordance with the principles of “not holding non-critical events, not offline” and “whoever holds it is responsible”, strictly control the number and scale of conference activities, and strictly implement the responsibility for epidemic prevention and control. Meetings with more than 50 people need to formulate an epidemic prevention and control plan, and large-scale meetings, cultural activities, sports events and other crowd gathering activities must be reported and approved in accordance with the local epidemic prevention and control requirements. All primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and off-campus training institutions (including tutoring institutions) must strictly abide by the summer vacation regulations and the “double reduction” work requirements, and strictly prohibit centralized or disguised supplementary courses during summer vacations; suspend student military training and other activities before the start of the autumn semester.

All schools should release information such as epidemic prevention and control knowledge in a timely manner through WeChat public accounts, class and parent WeChat groups, text messages and other platforms, and guide teachers and students to consciously abide by the basic code of conduct for epidemic prevention. Follow good hygiene habits such as 1-meter line, frequent ventilation, and good cleaning and disinfection, and reduce gatherings, meals and gatherings. All districts, counties, and development zones should increase supervision and inspection before the start of school, strictly abide by the requirements of the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan” (Ninth Edition), guide schools to scientifically and accurately prevent and control the epidemic, and prevent layer-by-layer “one size fits all” . (Reporter Wang Yan)