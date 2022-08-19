Home World The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases – yqqlm
The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases

by admin
The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases
The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases

2022-08-19 14:46

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wang Huancheng

According to Xinhua News Agency, the recent gene sequencing results of people infected with new coronary pneumonia in some parts of the country show that the virus belongs to multiple different sub-branches of the Omicron variant. Virology experts said that the new coronavirus continues to mutate. Compared with the previously popular Omicron strain, the transmission and pathogenicity have not weakened, and it still poses a greater threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases. Experts at home and abroad believe that the current vaccination is still effective for many sub-branches of the Omicron variant, especially for the elderly and people with underlying diseases, vaccination, especially booster vaccination, is still the most effective preventive measure. .

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases

