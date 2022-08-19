The continuous mutation of the new crown Omicron virus is still a great threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases

According to Xinhua News Agency, the recent gene sequencing results of people infected with new coronary pneumonia in some parts of the country show that the virus belongs to multiple different sub-branches of the Omicron variant. Virology experts said that the new coronavirus continues to mutate. Compared with the previously popular Omicron strain, the transmission and pathogenicity have not weakened, and it still poses a greater threat to the elderly and people with underlying diseases. Experts at home and abroad believe that the current vaccination is still effective for many sub-branches of the Omicron variant, especially for the elderly and people with underlying diseases, vaccination, especially booster vaccination, is still the most effective preventive measure. .