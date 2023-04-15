The performance of the Milan Stock Exchange today

The US data on producer prices confirmed the progressive containment of inflation, fueling hopes of a break from monetary tightening by of the Federal Reserve. An injection of optimism to the European stock exchanges, with Milan closing at +0.89%, driven by the banks. Milan thus closes the fourth consecutive week of growth

The cost of living in Europe is slowing down

It must be said that consumer inflation it is also slowing down in Europe, but the prospect of further rate hikes by the ECB remains. The same Presidente della Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, recently returned to the fray with the need to do more about inflation. To know Frankfurt’s moves, however, we will have to wait for the next directorate of the European central bank, which will meet on 4 May.

Wall Street tepid on the accounts of the credit giants

Wall Street moveshowever, with little interestdespite the former quarterly reports of US banks. JPMorgan Chase (first quarter profit up 52%), Citigroup (first quarter profit up 7%) e Wells Fargo (first quarter profit up 32%) they beat analysts’ estimates thanks especially to the increase in interest rates.

Retail sales lose steam

But American investors didn’t like the stock data retail sales of March. Purchases of cars and other large items have declined, suggesting that the economy may be losing steam. On the foreign exchange market, the eeuro/dollar continue the session on the levels of the eve. Slightly decreasinggold enNo significant change for the oil market.