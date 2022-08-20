Berlusconi’s proposal to bring minimum pensions to one thousand euros would cost 31.2 billion. This is what is estimated by the Observatory of Italian public accounts led by Carlo Cottarelli, candidate in the next elections on the lists of the Democratic Party. “If we wanted to bring the pension income of all minimum pension recipients to € 1,000, the cost of the reform would be about 19.5 billion – notes the Public Accounts Observatory – Adding pensioners with an income up to twice the minimum (most of whom have a pension income of less than 1,000 euros) the account rises to 31.2 billion ”.