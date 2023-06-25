Home » Minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work
Business

Minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work

by admin
Minimum wage, mini job, income tax – these rules apply when children work

New sneakers, a cool handbag, a better smartphone or just going to the cinema more often: children and young people have numerous wishes, but quickly reach financial limits with their pocket money. At the latest when the holidays begin, many of them want to change that and look for a job.

Working by the hour during school hours is also not uncommon. Delivering newspapers and brochures, babysitting, walking the neighbour’s dog or doing the shopping – it’s often children and young people who do this work. And parents often ask themselves whether all this is even allowed.

See also  Dresden: Youth eco-house may remain in the Kavaliershaus for the time being

You may also like

Luciano Canfora curries Parenzo-De Gregorio: frost at In...

Inflation dances by itself. From Fed to ECB...

Big moves in this city’s real estate market!Improvement...

Anti-money laundering unit puts Croatia on gray list...

Banks, the notice puts account holders on alert:...

Putin does not want to punish mercenaries

Wagner uprising in Moscow, the money better to...

The sentiment turned sharply, and the bond market...

German Bundestag – Federal Government: Help with the...

Campari, the Garavoglia saga: 50 million from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy