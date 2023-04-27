Ministry of Commerce: Further Support Automobile Enterprises to Establish and Improve International Marketing Service System to Cultivate Automobile Export Advantages

On April 27, the Ministry of Commerce held the second regular press conference in April. At the meeting, Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, introduced that at present, my country’s foreign trade situation is still complicated and severe, and it faces many difficulties and challenges. The State Council timely researched and promulgated the opinions on promoting the stable scale and optimal structure of foreign trade. In accordance with the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, we will adhere to problem-oriented and goal-oriented, based on the current situation, focus on the long-term, focus on implementation, stabilize exports, expand imports, promote innovation, and further promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure.

One is to pay close attention to policy implementation. The Ministry of Commerce will work with various localities and departments to strengthen policy publicity and interpretation, so that the new round of policies will benefit foreign trade companies faster and better. At the same time, pay close attention to the development and changes of the situation, carry out in-depth investigation and research, and solve urgent and anxious problems of enterprises in a timely manner. Give full play to the role of the major foreign trade province and the main force in stabilizing foreign trade. Encourage all localities to introduce support measures according to local conditions to enhance policy synergy.

The second is to stabilize the export scale. We will actively optimize the trade environment, and unblock enterprises to stabilize orders and expand market channels. Promote the smooth application of visa channels for Chinese business personnel in other countries, and support personnel of foreign trade companies to use APEC business travel cards to go to relevant economies to carry out supply and procurement docking. Publish relevant country-specific trade guidelines to stabilize exports to developed economies, and guide enterprises to deeply explore markets in developing countries and ASEAN and other regional markets. Further support automobile enterprises to establish and improve the international marketing service system, and cultivate the advantages of automobile export.

The third is to actively expand imports. Support the import of advanced technology, important equipment, and key components, and promote industrial restructuring, optimization and upgrading. Ensure the stable operation of all links in the import of bulk commodities, and increase the import supply of energy resource products and agricultural products. Continue to play the role of important trade platforms such as the China International Import Expo, Consumer Expo, and Canton Fair Import Exhibition Area, amplify the spillover effects of various exhibitions, accelerate the entry of more high-quality goods into China, and let the world share opportunities in the Chinese market. Cultivate a demonstration area for promoting innovation in import trade, and promote the deep integration of import trade with industry and consumption.

The fourth is to promote innovation and development. Guide local governments to develop “cross-border e-commerce + industrial belts” in light of local conditions, and promote more specialty products to enter the international market. Continue to combine the new characteristics and trends of cross-border e-commerce development, optimize and adjust the assessment and evaluation indicators, guide the comprehensive test area to optimize the development environment through evaluation, and improve the level of innovation. Guide industry associations to organize the formulation of green and low-carbon standards for foreign trade products, and support related products to develop international markets.