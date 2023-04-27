Maintain determination to promote high-quality economic and social development in Lincang

Original title: Du Jianhui emphasized at the 4th (expanded) meeting of the municipal government party group in 2023

Maintain concentration and inspire spirit to promote high-quality economic and social development in Lincang

On April 23, Du Jianhui, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, secretary of the party group of the municipal government, and mayor of the municipal government, presided over the 4th (enlarged) meeting of the party group of the municipal government in 2023, conveying the importance of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Yunnan University and recent important speeches The spirit of instructions, research on the work of party conduct and clean government, comprehensive and strict party governance, and risk prevention, reviewed and approved the “Municipal Government Party Group Work Rules”, “Responsibility List for Preventing and Resolving Major Risks” and implemented the party’s work style and clean government construction, comprehensively and strictly governing the party’s main responsibilities etc. series list.

The meeting requested that all departments at all levels in the city should carefully read the original works, learn the original texts, understand the principles, and more deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two establishments”. “Maintenance”, consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions, and strive to promote high-quality economic and social development in Lincang.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Yunnan University and the important expositions on education, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the party’s educational policy, adhere to the direction of running socialist schools, and implement the principles of building morality. Man’s fundamental task. It is necessary to firmly establish the development concept of “education to revitalize the city”, adhere to the development strategy of giving priority to education, further promote campus safety and mental health education, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively link up with rural revitalization, comprehensively improve the quality of education in Lincang, and run well the people’s satisfaction. educate.

The meeting conveyed the provincial party committee’s feedback on the comprehensive evaluation opinions and grades of the city’s grassroots party building work debriefing, evaluation, and assessment in 2022. According to the meeting requirements, it is necessary to act quickly to check and claim items one by one, face the problems directly, formulate specific countermeasures for the feedback problems one by one in accordance with the requirements of the municipal party committee’s rectification plan, and implement timely rectification; Weaknesses of the board to ensure the successful completion of various objectives and tasks.

The meeting also studied other matters. (Reporter Wei Jiangyue Dong Jun)