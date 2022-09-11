original title:

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Over 80% of enterprises have significantly improved their production and operation efficiency after applying the Industrial Internet

Worker’s Daily – zhonggong.com reporter Wang Qun

Wang Peng, a first-level inspector of the Information and Communication Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the press conference on “Accelerating the Digital, Networked and Intelligent Development of Manufacturing Industry” held by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently. In the past five years, my country’s industrial Internet has gradually formed At present, the Industrial Internet has been fully integrated into 45 major categories of the national economy, helping the digital transformation and upgrading of major pillar industries such as manufacturing, energy, mining, and electric power. my country’s industrial Internet development is in the Start exploring and turn to the critical period of scale development.

The data from the meeting shows that at present, more than 150 industrial Internet platforms with certain regional and industry influence have been established, the number of industrial equipment connections has exceeded 79 million sets, and more than 1.6 million industrial enterprises have been served. The synergistic effect continues to emerge.

Wang Peng said that in recent years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, together with various departments, localities and all sectors of the industry, has continued to promote the application of industrial Internet integration, providing key paths and strong support for individual enterprises, specific industries, digital transformation of industrial chains, and government digital governance. High-quality economic development. Among them, “5G + Industrial Internet” took the lead in forming 20 typical application scenarios in 10 key industries such as steel and mining, promoting traditional enterprises to improve quality, reduce costs and increase efficiency. In addition, the industrial Internet continues to give birth to new models and new business formats, breakthroughs have been made in tackling key technical products, and the industrialization process is accelerating. The scale of the industrial Internet industry has exceeded one trillion yuan.

According to the survey data from the Industrial Internet Industry Alliance, the application penetration rate of industrial Internet in small and medium-sized enterprises has continued to rise in recent years, increasing by nearly 5 percentage points in the past two years.

Wang Peng said that in the next step, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will cooperate with all parties in the industry to steadily consolidate the industrial foundation, accelerate the promotion of large-scale applications, continuously innovate the application ecology, promote the construction of the Industrial Internet Digital Transformation Promotion Center, and organize the compilation and promotion of industrial Internet applications by industry. Guidelines to realize the integrated development of the Industrial Internet and thousands of industries on a wider, deeper and higher level.