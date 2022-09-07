Home Business Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Promote 10,000 enterprises to build 5G fully connected factories and build 100 benchmark factories | 5G_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Promote 10,000 enterprises to build 5G fully connected factories and build 100 benchmark factories

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Promote 10,000 enterprises to build 5G fully connected factories and build 100 benchmark factories | 5G_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Our reporter Guo Jichuan

On September 6, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Guidelines for the Construction of 5G Fully Connected Factories” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”), which put forward general requirements for the construction of 5G fully connected factories, clarified the construction content and construction path, and provided information for various localities, Guidance is provided for various industries to carry out construction.

The “Guide” proposes that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, 10,000 enterprises will be promoted to build 5G fully-connected factories, mainly for manufacturing industries such as raw materials, equipment, consumer goods, and electronics, as well as key industries such as mining, ports, and electricity. 100 benchmark factories will be built to promote the in-depth development of 5G integration applications.

The “Guide” plans to build a wide range of construction content, including infrastructure construction, factory site upgrades, key link applications, and network security protection. It involves 5G network construction, industrial network interoperability, and IT-OT application integration deployment.

Yuan Bo, a senior communications engineer and strategic planning expert, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that mMTC (massive machine-type communication) and uRLLC (low-latency, high-reliability communication) in the three major application scenarios of 5G are related to the Industrial Internet of Things. It is based on 5G that the Industrial Internet of Things can be further developed, realizing high-quality wireless connections and saving the deployment cost of the Industrial Internet.

Wang Dongwei, chairman of Zhongtai Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd., told the “Securities Daily” reporter that this “Guide” not only strengthens industrial support, but also encourages local governments to introduce policies to support the construction of 5G fully connected factories, increase financial support, and increase financial support. Support enterprises through special funds, industrial funds and other means. This will hopefully guide more industrial capital to invest in the industrial Internet industry, further increase financial support for the real economy, and drive more capital to deploy new infrastructure.

