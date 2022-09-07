[Big coffee live broadcast]The rebound is imminent, and the signal flare for the A-share counterattack has risen! How to layout the golden autumn market? Listen to Li Daxiao, Chief Economist of Yingda Securities, which will be broadcast at 10:00 on September 7th, come and watch! Click to watch>>

Our reporter Guo Jichuan

On September 6, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Guidelines for the Construction of 5G Fully Connected Factories” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guidelines”), which put forward general requirements for the construction of 5G fully connected factories, clarified the construction content and construction path, and provided information for various localities, Guidance is provided for various industries to carry out construction.

The “Guide” proposes that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, 10,000 enterprises will be promoted to build 5G fully-connected factories, mainly for manufacturing industries such as raw materials, equipment, consumer goods, and electronics, as well as key industries such as mining, ports, and electricity. 100 benchmark factories will be built to promote the in-depth development of 5G integration applications.

The “Guide” plans to build a wide range of construction content, including infrastructure construction, factory site upgrades, key link applications, and network security protection. It involves 5G network construction, industrial network interoperability, and IT-OT application integration deployment.

Yuan Bo, a senior communications engineer and strategic planning expert, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that mMTC (massive machine-type communication) and uRLLC (low-latency, high-reliability communication) in the three major application scenarios of 5G are related to the Industrial Internet of Things. It is based on 5G that the Industrial Internet of Things can be further developed, realizing high-quality wireless connections and saving the deployment cost of the Industrial Internet.

Wang Dongwei, chairman of Zhongtai Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd., told the “Securities Daily” reporter that this “Guide” not only strengthens industrial support, but also encourages local governments to introduce policies to support the construction of 5G fully connected factories, increase financial support, and increase financial support. Support enterprises through special funds, industrial funds and other means. This will hopefully guide more industrial capital to invest in the industrial Internet industry, further increase financial support for the real economy, and drive more capital to deploy new infrastructure.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: He Songlin