Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to Accelerate Industrial Internet Development for High-Quality Industrial Growth

2023 Global Industrial Internet Conference Promotes Integration and Development of Industrial Internet

Shenyang, Liaoning Province – The 2023 Global Industrial Internet Conference commenced on October 18 with the aim of promoting the integration and development of the industrial internet. Xu Xiaolan, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, graced the opening ceremony and delivered a noteworthy speech.

Vice Minister Xu stated that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is eager to expedite the improvement of the industrial Internet policy system in the new stage. The ministry plans to amalgamate the construction of five major systems – network, identification, platform, data, and security – to further the integration of applications with key industrial chains. This integration will foster high-quality development in the industrial internet.

Emphasizing the importance of innovation, Vice Minister Xu encouraged enterprises to accelerate research and development efforts in new network technologies. They should also focus on innovating application scenarios for logo analysis and bolstering the supply of intelligent computing power.

Furthermore, Vice Minister Xu stressed the need for collaborative research between software and hardware. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology aims to enhance the collaborative layout of cutting-edge technologies such as general artificial intelligence and the Metaverse. This collaborative effort will expedite the implementation of technology applications and product iterative upgrades.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will persist in promoting the upgrading process of traditional industries through the use of the industrial internet. With a focus on “scenario traction and application as the key,” the ministry aims to realize all-round, full-chain, and in-depth digital transformation.

In line with China‘s commitment to openness, Vice Minister Xu expressed the ministry’s dedication to high-level opening up to the outside world. Building on the opportunities presented by the “One Belt and One Road” initiative, the ministry intends to strengthen international exchanges and cooperation in the field of industrial internet. This will contribute to the overall progression towards new advancements and a harmonious symbiotic relationship.

The 2023 Global Industrial Internet Conference is poised to pave the way for accelerated integration and development in the industrial internet landscape. With the support of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, enterprises can seize innovative opportunities to optimize their operations and drive economic growth in the era of digitalization.

Source: AI News, Industry Information WeChat News

