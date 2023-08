ROMA – Fly at a guaranteed maximum price. In the summer of crazy rates, it seems like a dream. Instead, things will work like this at least on the route from Trieste to Milan Linate that Ita Airways will reopen on September 1st.

After an agreement with the Friuli Region, the company will charge up to a maximum of 55 euros (per route) to residents who purchase a ticket within 10 days of take-off; and up to 125 (per route) to those who buy it after that term (plus taxes).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook