“You’re not sincere, the money is there”

Bologna, 11 August 2023 – They write to each other but lately they haven’t spoken. Or at least: they do very little. Giorgia MeloniPresident of the Council, e Stefano Bonaccinigovernor ofEmilia Romagna: in common they have a very ugly fish to fry, the after flood and the reconstruction. He continued to claim money and attention to the government, and the other day he sent a Pec to the premier. To tell her: “Giorgia, let’s meet quickly”.

She replied to him yesterday with a long letter. “I told the slime – words of the prime minister at the end of the summit on the minimum wage – than on the speech flood I replied with a long letter to continue complaints of President Bonaccini which I think they are unfounded“.

We had loved each other so much. In the days of pain and tragedy Meloni and Bonaccini seemed to get along in love and get along. The photos of the two are historic on the helicopter flying over the devastated areas. There was also the European commissioner from the Leyen. Now relations have cracked and Meloni is going down, heavy.

Ecco the letter, six pages, which begins with a ‘Dear President’. There is no shortage of attacks. On the one hand, the premier provides numbers and details on the 19 interventions prepared by the government with two law decrees dedicated exclusively to flooded areas.

He writes about the 1.8 million euro for the protection and protection of the business and working world and the 2.7 billion aimed primarily at the restoration of damaged infrastructural and hydrogeological networks.

Then he sends jabs directed at Bonaccini. “I didn’t get to read from him no word of support to our actions, indeed. I have read that you, in your capacity as President of the Region as well as Sub Commissioner for Reconstruction, have repeatedly stated that the territory would not have arrived until today not even a euro“. And he makes it clear, even if he doesn’t say it directly: you are lying.

She’s sorry and irritated Meloni, say her loyalists. He writes again: “If we had wanted to respond to a useless political controversy, we could have insisted on the request to acquire i data relating to the care and maintenance of this area, already requested in the first meeting and still not transmitted by the Region and which are in any case indispensable for verifying the situation of hydrogeological care and safety before the flood. Those who live and work in those areas have the right to live without the fear of being cyclically affected by similar events as is happening more and more often in Romagna”.

Meloni also insists on the damage estimates not yet received and closes with a wish that also smacks of challenge: “I hope you want to work alongside the Government to lead precise, serious and concrete work. This is also why she was assigned the role of under the trusteeship: to allow you to operate concretely at the service of the community. I am sure that we will overcome the difficulties by all working in the same direction”.