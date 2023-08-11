he won the 2002 Australian GP – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

An iconic car driven by Schumi will be on sale from 16 to 19 August. Not the first joke at the auction: the precedents

An iconic car, a Ferrari in which Michael Schumacher won the 2002 Australian GP, ​​on sale at RM Sotheby’s main auction in Monterey (California) from 16 to 19 August. The Ferrari F2001 B, this is the full name of the single-seater, a historic car for Maranello. And not only because in 2002 in Melbourne Schumi won, recovering from fourth position, with a gap of almost 20 seconds on Montoya.

Schumacher used the F2001 B in two GPs in the 2002 season, in which he won his fifth world championship. In Australia — a race also remembered for the accident between Ralf Schumacher, Michael’s brother, and the other Ferrari driver Barrichello — he finished first, in Malaysia, in the second race, he finished third.

This is not the first Ferrari driven by Schumacher to go up for auction. In 2017, the F2001 was sold for $7.5 million, a record broken in 2022 by the F2003-GA, which sold for $14.9 million. The F2001B can beat this record. equipped with a three-litre Tipo 050 V10 engine, designed by Gilles Simon, capable of producing nearly 900 bhp at 18,500 rpm, and a seven-speed electro-hydraulic sequential gearbox. The weight of only 600 kg. It will be open for bidding on the Sotheby’s Sealed platform from 9pm on 16 August to 9pm on 19 August.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

