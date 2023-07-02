Mondadori, accounts growing (+20%). Takeover of 51% of Star Shop Distribution

Antonio Porro, CEO of Mondadori

Mondadori, net result up 20%

Il Mondadori group revised the objectives for 2023 upwards, in the light of the more favorable evolution compared to previous estimates in relation to both the business and the prices of the main production factors.

In detail, informs a note, Mondadori forecasts a 20% growth in the net result, an estimate doubled compared to the previous +10%, by virtue of both the operational improvement and the effects of the sale of the investment in The newspaper.

Growth confirmed revenueswhile for the Mol Adjusted double-digit growth is expected with a margin of between 16% and 17% (from the previous 15%). The Cash Flow Ordinario it is expected to be in a range between 65 and 70 million euros, showing an increase of up to 15% compared to the 2022 figure (previous estimate: 60-65 million euros, +10%); net financial debt (Ifrs 16) is confirmed at 1.0x Adjusted EBITDA at the end of 2023, down from 1.3x at the end of 2022.

