Shooting in Sisak, Croatia | Info

One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in Sisak, the Sisak-Moslavina Police Department announced.

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/ Al Jazeera Balkans

The police are looking for the assailant, who is on the run.

The shooting happened around 20:00 in the Sisac settlement of Kanak, and the police completely blocked the settlement and do not let cars through.

The man who fired the “Kalashnikov” allegedly set fire to the house and fled.

The fire at three buildings connected to the shooting is being extinguished, the portal “Indeks” reports.

A criminal investigation is underway.

(Srna)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

