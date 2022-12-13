Home Business Monetary data for November: The growth rate of social financing has hit a new low, and the demand for consumption and real estate still needs to be boosted- 一财网
Monetary data for November: The growth rate of social financing has hit a new low, and the demand for consumption and real estate still needs to be boosted

Monetary data for November: The growth rate of social financing has hit a new low, and the demand for consumption and real estate still needs to be boosted
  1. Monetary data for November: The growth rate of social financing hit a new low, and the demand for consumption and real estate still needs to be boosted Yicai.com
  2. A new high in more than 6 years! M2 growth rate reached 12.4% in November Analyst: It is expected that market liquidity will continue to remain moderately loose in the future Sina
  3. In November, China added 1.99 trillion new social financing, 1.21 trillion new RMB loans, 2.25 trillion yuan in household deposits, and 12.4% year-on-year growth in M2 Wall Street news
  4. Summary of Chinese financial media reports: The three major operators said that they will delete the data of the communication itinerary card at the same time Wall Street Journal
  5. China’s November yuan loans rise 1.21 trillion yuan, but still miss expectations Wall Street Journal
