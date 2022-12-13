“A symbolic gesture to those prisoners who consider it appropriate to undergo such measures, in order to open their hearts to the grace of the Lord in these times of tension, injustice and conflict”. This is what Pope Francis wrote to the heads of state on the occasion of Christmas.

(Vatican News Network) Pope Francis wrote to the heads of state as Christmas approached, asking them to pardon “our brothers and sisters who have lost their liberty”, a symbolic gesture to “those prisoners who deem fit to undergo such measures.” in order to be able to open our hearts to the grace of the Lord in this time of tension, injustice and conflict”. Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, announced the above news on December 12, and clarified that the Pope’s purpose in writing this letter is to ask for a “magnificence” for those serving prison sentences and those who have lost their freedom.

This move of the Pope can be traced back to 2000, during the Great Jubilee at that time. In the document “The Jubilee of Prisoners” published at the end of June of that year, Pope John Paul II asked the world to The rulers of the country made an act of clemency. More than a week later, on July 9, John Paul II visited the prisoners in the “Queen of Heaven” prison in Rome. In the name of Jesus who was “imprisoned, ridiculed, tried and sentenced”, he asked the relevant authorities to ” Reduce the sentence, so that the prisoner can live a new social life after being released from prison. On November 14, 2002, the Pope made the above-mentioned request again when he received members of the Italian Parliament.

Following the example of his predecessors during his pastoral ministry, Pope Francis also asked for pardon for those serving prison sentences. In addition to pastoral visits, he visited prisons especially on Holy Thursday, where he performed foot washing with inmates. In 2016, during the Jubilee of Mercy, the Pope held a mass for the prisoners in St. Peter’s Basilica on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Prisoners held on November 6. Afterwards, in the recitation of the Angelus, he urged the nations to The government implemented a “leniency move” for those serving prison sentences.

