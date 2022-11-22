Ai Faner’s early report reading

iPhone 15 may use curved back frame

Twitter temporarily trains staff for the World Cup

Tesla recalls more than 350,000 vehicles in the US

Apple Music comes to Model S

Faraday Future responds to FF 91 test car spontaneous combustion

Robert Iger returns as Disney CEO

💡 Amazon Cloud’s hidden business in China’s currency circle

Huawei Mate X2 folding screen removed from official website

The first batch of MIUI 14 upgrade models exposed

Redmi Buds 4 Lite design exposure

Ai Faner experiences ASUS Lingyao X FOLD

M Stand launches salty coffee breakfast set

Tesla launches inverted triangle wine glass

EU warns of privacy risks in official World Cup app

‘Deadpool’ Christmas special on hold

“DC Movie Universe New Plan” is about to be released

“The Triangle of Sadness” is online today

iPhone 15 appearance new revelations: the back frame returns to round, titanium body

According to the tweeter @ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 / Pro series may use a titanium alloy body and replace the existing straight-edge design with a curved back frame.

The back bezels of the iPhone 15 are said to be rounded, similar to the bottom edges of the casings on Apple’s latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and possibly the back of the iPhone 5C. The last model with curved bezels was the iPhone 11.

For reference, the iPhone 14 models feature a straight-edged design with straight edges, similar to the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 15 “still has glass on the back,” despite a possible switch to titanium. However, the person who broke the news also said that it is early information, and it does not rule out that there may be changes in the later period.

With a 50% chance of crashing, Twitter is temporarily training employees for the World Cup

With the 2022 World Cup kicking off, Twitter usage is about to explode.

A Twitter employee revealed that because there are currently not enough 24/7 shift workers to maintain critical services, this part of the staff is frantically trying to train people in other parts of the company to help reduce the workload.

During the World Cup, Twitter has a 50 percent chance of experiencing major outages, such as disconnections, according to a former employee with knowledge of the operations of Twitter’s command center.

There are already signs that the layoffs are putting pressure on Twitter’s back-office systems. For example, many users failed to log in using two-factor authentication, and saved draft tweets were deleted.

At the same time, Musk is still brewing new layoffs. This round of layoffs is aimed at the previously less affected sales and partner teams.

Tesla recalls more than 350,000 vehicles in the US



On November 20, a document Tesla submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) showed that the company is recalling 29,348 2021-2023 Model Xs in the United States, mainly because of the hidden dangers of the airbags.

The document shows that a calibration issue in Tesla’s restraint control module (RCM) could prevent the front airbags from deploying properly during a low-speed crash. Tesla will fix this issue via OTA.

On the other hand, Tesla will also recall more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States, involving the 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y, due to intermittent failure of taillights. Again, this issue will also be fixed via OTA. Additionally, Tesla said it has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to this recall.

Apple Apple Music appears on Model S, or landed on Tesla’s car-machine system

According to Teslarati, recently, a Model S car equipped with Apple Music software appeared in an exhibition held by Tesla.

It is understood that this is a demonstration car, not a complete car, and that it is running modified firmware rather than the publicly released version.

As early as December 2020, a placeholder music source called “Apple” appeared on Tesla cars, and there was speculation that Tesla’s support for Apple Music might be coming soon. But a few months later, the code was revoked, and there has been no news about Tesla’s launch of Apple Music since then.

Faraday Future responded that the FF 91 test vehicle spontaneously ignited: it was caused by the test equipment it carried

On the 20th, Faraday Future responded to the “FF 91 test car caught fire and spontaneously ignited” incident on the official community, saying thatThe fire incident was caused by test equipment carried by the engineering development vehicle.

Faraday Future said the high-voltage battery pack was not affected or overheated during the vehicle’s fire. The high-voltage battery safety system isolates the battery energy by design, and the battery itself can still function normally.

Despite previous news that Faraday Future has received more than $100 million in new financing, according to Faraday Future’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, FF 91 still cannot be delivered within this year.

Robert Iger is back as Disney CEO, who quintupled Disney’s market capitalization

Yesterday, Disney announced that Robert A. Iger will return to Disney as CEO, effective immediately, replacing Bob Chapek, who has stepped down.

Iger previously worked at Disney for more than 40 years, including 15 years as CEO. During his tenure as CEO, he bought Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, increasing Disney’s market value fivefold.

This time, he will serve as Disney’s CEO for 2 years, and will formulate a strategic direction for Disney’s re-growth and find a successor.

💡 Amazon Cloud’s hidden business in China’s currency circle

With the strict regulatory ban on cryptocurrencies in China, the connection between blockchain and cryptocurrencies in China has been completely cut off. Among them, the business relationship between cloud server and mining is also included.

However, according to Pinwan reports, some employees of AWS (Amazon Cloud) in China said that in the overseas business that accounts for 70% of the overall revenue, the revenue brought by the blockchain business is expected to account for more than half.

In July this year, a user said that after opening a virtual overseas account on AWS China, AWS China told him that it could provide technical support and asked “whether you want to access the exchange.”

In this informal way, AWS China is introducing talents for blockchain customers, establishing a “circle” and helping small customers to incubate in the early stage.

After these blockchain customers grow up, they will then be moved into Amazon’s FSI (Amazon FinSpace) team and enter another safety zone that avoids supervision.

The special feature of this FSI team is that the labor contracts of its team members are signed with Amazon Cloud’s companies in Singapore, etc., which are not actually under the management of AWS China. has been staying in mainland China.

At the same time, as the growth pressure of AWS China intensified, some employees even began to try to attract projects that could not be operated in China due to legal issues to return to China, so as to achieve performance goals.

As a cloud giant that holds 23% of the Ethereum nodes and the entire Binance, AWS has many issues in China that need to be clarified.

Huawei Mate X2 folding screen removed from official website, equipped with Kirin 9000 5G processor

The Huawei Mate X2 folding screen mobile phone has been removed from the official mall recently, and only the leather protective case is currently on sale.

Released in 2021, the machine adopts an inward-folding design, using a 6.45-inch flexible OLED outer screen and an 8-inch foldable flexible OLED inner screen, and is equipped with a Kirin 9000 5G processor.

It is worth mentioning that this phone also pioneered the center of gravity offset design, which places the center of gravity of the mobile phone on the right hand, making the user’s grip more stable.

The first batch of MIUI 14 upgrade models exposed

According to incomplete arrangement, apart from Mi 13, the models that have undergone the first batch of MIUI 14 tests are shown in the following figure:

These models can retrieve the corresponding MIUI 14 version in the code base. From the perspective of small versions, the Mi 13 series has the fastest progress, and the internal version has been iterated to at least the fourth major version. According to reports, MIUI 14 uses a new design language, which is more concise and clear overall. In addition, it also supports disabling permanent notifications directly from the notification panel, adding OCR text recognition function in the gallery, MIUI Gallery welcomes today’s memories, and launched MIUI anti-fraud protection, etc.

Redmi Buds 4 Lite design exposed, with non-in-ear design

According to 91 Mobiles, the tweeter @Kuba Wojciechowski recently exposed the rendering of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite headset.

It is said that the Redmi Buds 4 Lite uses a non-in-ear design similar to the AirPods 3, which may imply that the headphones do not have active noise reduction.

The previous generation of Redmi Buds 3 Lite has a built-in 6mm driver unit, supports Bluetooth 5.2, ENC noise reduction, and has low latency and other features, priced at 99 yuan.

Ai Faner experiences ASUS Lingyao X FOLD

Big screen but foldable? Asus’ first folding notebook, is it practical or a gimmick? Let’s see together 👇

Youtiao biscuits with salty coffee, M Stand’s new coffee breakfast

The boutique chain coffee brand M stand recently announced that it will launch a breakfast combination of “salty coffee + sesame seed cakes/fried sticks” in 258 stores in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, and will provide a 9.9 yuan breakfast set coupon package for a limited time.

According to reports, the biscuits are mainly beef-flavored fillings and have a salty and slightly spicy taste, while the fried dough sticks are made of croissant base and fried dough sticks. There are three options: original flavor, raisin flavor, and sausage.

According to the menu, the Salty Cheese Latte Fried Tiao Biscuit set is priced at 56 yuan, while the unit price of the original flavor, raisin-flavored fried dough sticks and croissants and beef biscuits is 18 yuan, and the unit price of sausage fried dough sticks is 25 yuan.

Tesla launches inverted triangle wine glass, priced at $75

A few days ago, Tesla launched a set of limited edition wine glasses “Sipping Glasses”.

According to reports, this wine glass was inspired by the outline of Tesla’s tequila bottle and is shaped like an inverted triangle. There is also a metal stand that fits two wine glasses just right.

Tesla Sipping Glasses are available now on the official website, priced at $ 75.

EU warns users of privacy risks in official Qatar World Cup app

According to Politico, Europe’s data protection watchdog recommends that fans traveling to Qatar to watch the World Cup should not install the official World Cup app because of the huge privacy risks.

German regulators said one of the apps collected call data such as phone numbers, while another prevented devices from going to sleep. At the same time, the data used by these apps will not only remain locally on the device, but will also be transmitted to a central server.

Norway, France, etc. have also made similar warnings. So far, neither the Qatari government nor Apple nor Google have responded.

‘Deadpool’ Christmas special on hold

Recently, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds revealed in an interview that four years ago, he co-wrote the script of a Christmas special with “Deadpool” co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. .

Reynolds said that the film will have a lot of song and dance, but it’s not exactly a musical. However, news of the film’s development was lost amid Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Currently, Reynolds is working with the team on “Deadpool 3”, which will bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hugh Jackman, who plays “Wolverine”, will also return again.

“DC Movie Universe New Plan” is about to be released and is expected to be announced within two months

Although James Gunn and Peter Safran have only been in DC Studios for less than a month, there is news that they are already planning to reorganize the DCEU. According to inside sources, the new long-term plan is expected to be announced within these two months.

Previously, David M. Zaslav had expressed that he hoped that the person who would lead the studio in the future would become the “DC version of Kevin Feige” and create a ten-year blueprint for all its film IPs.

From this point of view, “Aquaman”, “The Flash”, “Suicide Squad”, and the recent “Black Adam” and “Shazam” will all be key integration targets. In addition, although Matt Reeves’ Batman and Todd Phillips’ Joker are relatively independent, there may be other spin-off plans.

“Triangle of Sadness” is online today

This year’s Cannes Palme d’Or best film “Triangle of Tragedy” went online today.

The story follows a model couple who are invited aboard a yacht for a luxurious cross-ocean voyage, but when a storm hits, things take an unexpected turn.

In the film, director Österlund makes a hilarious satire on the luxurious life of the super rich. After winning the Palme d’Or this time, Österlund also entered the “Two Palme d’Or” directors’ club.

Daylight can be seen everywhere, but its wonders are always overlooked.

The Daylight Award in Denmark is to encourage people to think, how should a building be illuminated by sunlight?

Loreto Community School, Ireland