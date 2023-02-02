Home Business Most of the quotations for lithium battery materials fell today, and lithium carbonate fell to 466,000 yuan/ton Lithium carbonate_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Most of the quotations for lithium battery materials fell today, and lithium carbonate fell to 466,000 yuan/ton

Most of the quotations for lithium battery materials fell today, and lithium carbonate fell to 466,000 yuan/ton

Gelonghui, February 2丨According to the data released by Shanghai Nonferrous Metals Network, most of the quotations of lithium battery materials fell today. Lithium carbonate (99.5% battery grade/domestic) fell by 1,500 yuan/ton to 466,000 yuan/ton; cobalt powder fell by 3,000 yuan Yuan/ton, reported 282,000 yuan/ton; lithium hexafluorophosphate fell 6,500 yuan/ton, reported 210,000 yuan/ton; lithium battery grade PVDF fell 2,500 yuan/ton, reported 301,500 yuan/ton; battery grade nickel sulfate rose 400 yuan/ton, reported 38,000 Yuan / ton. (Gron Exchange)

