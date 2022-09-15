The shareholders’ meeting of MPS approved by a very large majority, with 99.63% of the votes, the capital increase of 2.5 billion euros, giving the board of directors the power to execute the recapitalization.

Previously, the assembly had approved with majorities well above 99% of the votes cast also the abatement of the capital due to losses and the reverse stock split.

The interested help of Anima Sgr and Axa pushes Mps to Piazza Affari by Andrea Greco

12 September 2022



The Treasury, whose share of 64.23% represents almost all of the capital that took part in the meeting, equal to 65.22% at the time of the vote, decided the votes that trigger the seventh recent capital increase of the Sienese bank. on the capital increase. The Mef will put 1.6 billion into the operation.